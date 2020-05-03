Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
We join eight organisations in calling on the EU and its Member States to urgently create a safe environment to protect journalists reporting on the arrival of migrants into Greece.@freepressunltd https://t.co/owWl5kLCkr— PEN International (@pen_int) March 5, 2020
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
Britain’s largest domestic airline Flybe collapsed into administration on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak tipped the struggling carrier over the edge. https://t.co/Lfqgu7QzIe— Barron's (@barronsonline) March 5, 2020
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 3, 2020
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
I would lunge for the remote at 7 pm to cut away from MSNBC and fuck up his ratings...
Former vice president Joe Biden’s support in the Democratic presidential nominating contest has long been a function of his robust backing from two particular voting blocs: black Democrats and Democrats who self-identify as moderate. Those groups have more overlap than you might realize.
The Minnesota senator told staff she's exiting the 2020 race the day before her home state primary.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race 24 Hours Before Super Tuesday; Your Four Choices for Super Tuesday Are Now Warren, Bloomberg, Biden, and Sanders #Warren2020 https://t.co/LqkqaTAbaD— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 2, 2020
Greece plans to deport migrants who arrived after March 1
Erdogan slams Greece for suspending asylum applications
pot, kettle, black absurdities:
Turkey says preparing human rights case over Greece's treatment of migrants
this probably doesn't help the situation:
Greece reports tenth COVID-19 case
Emergency measures for three prefectures over Covid-19
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:03am
After the EU Turned Greece into a Refugee Warehouse, a Backlash
By Patrick Strickland @ NYBooks.com/Daily, March 4
Long form with background; photos too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 6:37am