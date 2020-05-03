Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Britain’s largest domestic airline Flybe collapsed into administration on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak tipped the struggling carrier over the edge. https://t.co/Lfqgu7QzIe— Barron's (@barronsonline) March 5, 2020
FT-Peterson survey finds Americans view medical charges as growing threat to economy
Americans are increasingly concerned over healthcare costs, especially moderate and independent voters, a new poll for the FT shows. Healthcare is one of the hottest topics of the 2020 election and certain candidates plan a complete overhaul of the system https://t.co/G64Ug8jLWS pic.twitter.com/Fy0ztHmYdG
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Wow. <br><br>Judge Walton: <br><br>"Inconsistencies" between William Barr's statements and the Mueller Report "cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump".
Breaking via WaPo: Michael Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staff in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall. https://t.co/Fp6eNP85to— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2020
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
We join eight organisations in calling on the EU and its Member States to urgently create a safe environment to protect journalists reporting on the arrival of migrants into Greece.@freepressunltd https://t.co/owWl5kLCkr— PEN International (@pen_int) March 5, 2020
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 3, 2020
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
It's mutating?!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:21am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:23am
Bibi has a good and helpful idea!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:28am
Italy’s coronavirus outbreak is keeping Americans from booking European travel, new data shows
By Hannah Sampson @ WashingtonPost.com, March 5
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:36am
Affecting Europeans booking European travel too. Undoubtedly Asian as well, both directions.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:57am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:59am
unfortunately currently socialism doesn't create new vaccines, profit potential does, and if profit is not guaranteed by powers that be but might be taken away, well then....
from You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
By JAMES HAMBLIN @ TheAtlantic.com, FEBRUARY 24, 2020
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 6:31am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:24am
Korean health dispatches offer humor, intrusiveness, curiosity.
New game in town?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/06/more-scary-than-coronaviru...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:04am