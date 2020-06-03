It would be wrong, in the excitement of watching Trump circle the drain labeled "coronavirus/katrinaflush" to overlook the message sent today in the Appellate endorsement of Judicial abstention vis a vis "absolute immunity" for executive branch employees when summoned before the legislative branch

.

Trump Scores Major Win In Fight Over House Subpoena Of Don McGahn

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/dc-circuit-appeals-court-mcgahn-rulin...

That said, it would appear that if upheld on appeal by the Supreme Court, the meta message is "open the doors to the House Dungeon".

Bill Barr thinks this is funny as fuck...

One wonders whether in the resulting habeas petition the court will be equally hands off when the imprisoned official squeals.