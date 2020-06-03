Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Jesus Christ, you gotta be shittin' mehttps://t.co/EqWrRNtQIr— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
Reality check:
If all of the wealth of the entire Forbes 400 were distributed evenly among all Americans, each American would get about $9,052.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
If all of the wealth of the entire top 0.01% (of the wealth distribution) were distributed evenly among all Americans, each American would get a bit less than $36,000.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
And if all of the wealth of the entire top 1% (of the wealth distribution) were distributed evenly among all Americans, each American would get around $90,000.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
AND, if all the wealth in America were evenly distributed among all Americans, each American would have around $300,000.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
(end)
(I am sensitive about this having made my own serious maths mistake with mega zero amounts only recently But I am just a pseudonymous person on the internet, not a large news network.)
FT-Peterson survey finds Americans view medical charges as growing threat to economy
Americans are increasingly concerned over healthcare costs, especially moderate and independent voters, a new poll for the FT shows. Healthcare is one of the hottest topics of the 2020 election and certain candidates plan a complete overhaul of the system https://t.co/G64Ug8jLWS pic.twitter.com/Fy0ztHmYdG
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Wow. <br><br>Judge Walton: <br><br>"Inconsistencies" between William Barr's statements and the Mueller Report "cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump".
Breaking via WaPo: Michael Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staff in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall. https://t.co/Fp6eNP85to— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2020
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
Britain’s largest domestic airline Flybe collapsed into administration on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak tipped the struggling carrier over the edge. https://t.co/Lfqgu7QzIe— Barron's (@barronsonline) March 5, 2020
We join eight organisations in calling on the EU and its Member States to urgently create a safe environment to protect journalists reporting on the arrival of migrants into Greece.@freepressunltd https://t.co/owWl5kLCkr— PEN International (@pen_int) March 5, 2020
How understanding the mind of a radical Islamist can prevent the next white-nationalist attack.
Very interesting video about what a scientist learned from scanning the brains of Muslim extremists: No evidence of mental illness in the people he studied, but scans did show that feelings of exclusion pushed the subject closer to violence. https://t.co/EyCHpyDJ3M
Look at their color coded map at the link.
Thank you, Texas! https://t.co/QjmWecyyFD— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020
My new one @latimesopinion on the responsibility of cable news to stop with breathless coverage of election reporting delays.— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 3, 2020
Op-Ed: Can't call the Super Tuesday vote? Be patient https://t.co/6YUN7KQAu8
The Fed made an emergency rate cut, and the Fed will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain it in more detail. Our (fast-evolving) story: https://t.co/dnd0LjSvmI— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) March 3, 2020
Missed this from Friday. Caught it recommended watching a video @ The Hill. That Warren chose to go with the elite woke, but elite woke don't work in demos like grass roots SC.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 28
She earned coveted endorsements and released racial justice plans that scholars agree could make a real difference. That hasn’t meant much on the ground.
#SCOTUS is eyeing whether to make it easier for President Trump to say those words he was once famous for on TV: "you're fired!" https://t.co/Yy1R0syQGk— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) March 3, 2020
Comments
the shamefully stupid video (never liked Brian Williams! now his producer, too)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 3:12am