Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
On Super Tuesday, this was playing out at the presidential level across the country between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. But it played out at the congressional level as well. On Tuesday, Jessica Cisneros in Texas, the highest profile primary challenger of the Justice Democrats, a very progressive group, lost to the moderate Democratic incumbent, Henry Cuellar. Left-wing-activist-backed Senate candidates in Texas and North Carolina were crushed by more moderate candidates.
The first dress rehearsal for this battle was the 2018 midterm elections, when the Justice Democrats put its muscle behind nearly 80 Sanders-like insurgent candidates to target House seats, many of them held by less liberal Democratic incumbents. That year, scores of Democrats ranging from left of center (like Katie Porter of California) to fairly conservative (Anthony Brindisi of New York) took advantage of waning support for Mr. Trump in America’s suburbs to make a run for House seats held by Republican incumbents.
The results were pretty unequivocal. Justice Democrats lost virtually every primary race in 2018 when they fielded a homegrown liberal candidate, but they won one very important race: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset Representative Joe Crowley in a New York seat he had held for years.
At the same time, scores of middle-of-the-road Democrats were able to get through crowded primaries and win over Republican and independent voters in the general election, giving their party a net gain of 40 seats and flipping the House
Democratic candidates get the Liberal label because they are compared to a Republican Party filled with reactionaries.
Comments
Most of Biden’s rivals proved to have limited appeal beyond their base. Elizabeth Warren did well with educated white voters but poorly with everybody else. (In Massachusetts, she won in Somerville, the home of many Harvard graduate students, and in Arlington, the home of many Harvard faculty members, but few other localities.) Pete Buttigieg struggled to attract younger voters. Amy Klobuchar never broke through outside the Midwest. Even Bernie Sanders, Biden’s most formidable rival, primarily appeals to voters who are robustly progressive and has performed poorly among black voters.
Biden, by contrast, has real strengths in virtually every demographic group. He did especially well among older and more moderate voters (and that matters for his ability to win the Electoral College in November). But he also did well among a host of other groups: He crushed the competition among African Americans, had significant support among Latinos, and made real inroads among educated white voters. Tellingly, his appeal also crosses ideological boundaries: In a number of states, he won a plurality of voters who consider themselves very liberal.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/meaning-bidens-resurge...
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 8:32am
Actual headline is Why Democrats Are Still Not the Party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
In contests for party control between progressives and moderates, electoral and governing results speak for themselves.
By Jennifer Steinhauer, the author of the forthcoming “The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress.”
Among other things, she makes the intriguing argument that voters do not seem to be craving that both parties be populist ones, that what they seem to want as an alternative to current populism is sensible moderate governing for the common good, not a mirror image of Bannonite identity populism of the left. With electoral and lawmaking evidence to back her points up. That they have not been successful.
The "Justice Democrats" she suggests are deluded about their level of support are an actual organization that pre-dates "The Squad" but supported and produced it.
I don't think essay agrees very much at all with most of what rmrd has argued on this site, but that's another thing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 4:53pm
My title says the Democrats are a moderate party. You apparently agree.
Black voters overwhelmingly chose Biden over Sanders
Clyburn revived the Biden campaign.
Biden received 61% of the black vote in SC compared to Sanders' 17%
SC lit the fuse for Biden
The black vote was critical to Biden.
The black vote went to the moderate.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:20pm
How many states did Bill Clinton get more than 50% in 1992? One, Arkansas.
(But he took 32 states, including 4 with less than 40% of the vote). (Perot very strong)
Clinton '96 was 18 states over 50%, 13 wins under. (Perot still pretty strong)
Hillary got more than 50% in 14. She beat Trump in 6 more with <50% of the vote. (Johnson/Stein/McMullen fairly strong)
Kerry got more than 50% in 18, but only 1 more under 50%. (Nader was weak)
But Obama was over 50% in 26 states, and beat McCain with <50% in 2 more. (Nader + Barr still weak)
Al Gore did *exactly* the same as Hillary. (Nader & Buchanan fairly strong)
Carter '76 got 20 states over 50%, 3 under. (McCarthy weak)
But unlike Carter, Clinton/Gore '92 did pretty poorly in the South, despite being a team of Southerners.
Demographic shift with voter preference. (Rust Belt drift to Texas didn't seem to soften them up any)
I don't really know this specifically relates to "moderate", but I suspect more things we don't understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 12:14pm
Bill Clinton had converting the party from a "Liberal" to a "Centrist " label as a goal.
Hillary and Obama are Center-Left.
Centrists gained seats in the House.
Current Senate hopefuls are Centrists.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 4:24pm
Technically Bill was "3rd Way" - take on sacred cows, do what needs to be done w/o pre-conceptions.
So balance budget where useful, shore up Social Security & health care, defend Albanians & hold back Hussein but avoid boots on the ground...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 6:28pm