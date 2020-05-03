Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
On Super Tuesday, this was playing out at the presidential level across the country between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. But it played out at the congressional level as well. On Tuesday, Jessica Cisneros in Texas, the highest profile primary challenger of the Justice Democrats, a very progressive group, lost to the moderate Democratic incumbent, Henry Cuellar. Left-wing-activist-backed Senate candidates in Texas and North Carolina were crushed by more moderate candidates.
The first dress rehearsal for this battle was the 2018 midterm elections, when the Justice Democrats put its muscle behind nearly 80 Sanders-like insurgent candidates to target House seats, many of them held by less liberal Democratic incumbents. That year, scores of Democrats ranging from left of center (like Katie Porter of California) to fairly conservative (Anthony Brindisi of New York) took advantage of waning support for Mr. Trump in America’s suburbs to make a run for House seats held by Republican incumbents.
The results were pretty unequivocal. Justice Democrats lost virtually every primary race in 2018 when they fielded a homegrown liberal candidate, but they won one very important race: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset Representative Joe Crowley in a New York seat he had held for years.
At the same time, scores of middle-of-the-road Democrats were able to get through crowded primaries and win over Republican and independent voters in the general election, giving their party a net gain of 40 seats and flipping the House
Democratic candidates get the Liberal label because they are compared to a Republican Party filled with reactionaries.
Most of Biden’s rivals proved to have limited appeal beyond their base. Elizabeth Warren did well with educated white voters but poorly with everybody else. (In Massachusetts, she won in Somerville, the home of many Harvard graduate students, and in Arlington, the home of many Harvard faculty members, but few other localities.) Pete Buttigieg struggled to attract younger voters. Amy Klobuchar never broke through outside the Midwest. Even Bernie Sanders, Biden’s most formidable rival, primarily appeals to voters who are robustly progressive and has performed poorly among black voters.
Biden, by contrast, has real strengths in virtually every demographic group. He did especially well among older and more moderate voters (and that matters for his ability to win the Electoral College in November). But he also did well among a host of other groups: He crushed the competition among African Americans, had significant support among Latinos, and made real inroads among educated white voters. Tellingly, his appeal also crosses ideological boundaries: In a number of states, he won a plurality of voters who consider themselves very liberal.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/meaning-bidens-resurge...
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 8:32am
Actual headline is Why Democrats Are Still Not the Party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
In contests for party control between progressives and moderates, electoral and governing results speak for themselves.
By Jennifer Steinhauer, the author of the forthcoming “The Firsts: The Inside Story of the Women Reshaping Congress.”
Among other things, she makes the intriguing argument that voters do not seem to be craving that both parties be populist ones, that what they seem to want as an alternative to current populism is sensible moderate governing for the common good, not a mirror image of Bannonite identity populism of the left. With electoral and lawmaking evidence to back her points up. That they have not been successful.
The "Justice Democrats" she suggests are deluded about their level of support are an actual organization that pre-dates "The Squad" but supported and produced it.
I don't think essay agrees very much at all with most of what rmrd has argued on this site, but that's another thing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 4:53pm
My title says the Democrats are a moderate party. You apparently agree.
Black voters overwhelmingly chose Biden over Sanders
Clyburn revived the Biden campaign.
Biden received 61% of the black vote in SC compared to Sanders' 17%
SC lit the fuse for Biden
The black vote was critical to Biden.
The black vote went to the moderate.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 5:20pm
Re: I don't think essay agrees very much at all with most of what rmrd has argued on this site, but that's another thing.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 4:38pm
The title of the post is that Democrats are a moderate party.
Biden was lifted by Clyburn and the black vote in SC.
Biden is a moderate.
Better luck next time.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 4:57pm
Obama is against woke tribalism and his V.P. Biden is worse that way because he is basically clueless about it, he does working class white culture from the 1970's. And he will not be doing it beyond saying he's trying to learn to be a little less touchy feely because of the #MeToo movement. We've gone over this many times, I've quoted Obama speeches against what's going on, you ignore it. The wokeness movement, political correctness, things like cancel culture, agitation to enact hair laws, agitation about gender preferences and what pronouns people need to use can use what bathrooms, policing speech, especially by comedians, policing what people can wear and create as cultural appropriation, dissing the founding fathers, constantly focusing on colonialist oppression in history to exclusion of everything else in history all of this is far from centrist and very very elitist, specifically it is an outgrowth of far left white liberal elitism.
Your apparent support of "centrism" is richly hypocritical in light of the leftist activism you've supported in arguments day in and day out on this website for several years. Even more rich is how you don't even appear to see the ridiculous contradiction of your arguments!!!
All I can conclude is this: whatever media is saying these days about people with black skin, you're all for it. For the black team, however they are described today and however different people with black skin can be, whatever the generalization of the day is about them, you're for it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:16pm
A year ago he was all in for Ta-Nehisi Coates and reparations. Now he's a moderate.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:34pm
Bernie's not for reparations. Biden is not for reparations. Blacks are pragmatic voters. Biden is more electable then Bernie. I'm not going to sit home and pout.
Edit to add:
If Bernie wins, I'll vote for Bernie.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:39pm
How many states did Bill Clinton get more than 50% in 1992? One, Arkansas.
(But he took 32 states, including 4 with less than 40% of the vote). (Perot very strong)
Clinton '96 was 18 states over 50%, 13 wins under. (Perot still pretty strong)
Hillary got more than 50% in 14. She beat Trump in 6 more with <50% of the vote. (Johnson/Stein/McMullen fairly strong)
Kerry got more than 50% in 18, but only 1 more under 50%. (Nader was weak)
But Obama was over 50% in 26 states, and beat McCain with <50% in 2 more. (Nader + Barr still weak)
Al Gore did *exactly* the same as Hillary. (Nader & Buchanan fairly strong)
Carter '76 got 20 states over 50%, 3 under. (McCarthy weak)
But unlike Carter, Clinton/Gore '92 did pretty poorly in the South, despite being a team of Southerners.
Demographic shift with voter preference. (Rust Belt drift to Texas didn't seem to soften them up any)
I don't really know this specifically relates to "moderate", but I suspect more things we don't understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 12:14pm
Bill Clinton had converting the party from a "Liberal" to a "Centrist " label as a goal.
Hillary and Obama are Center-Left.
Centrists gained seats in the House.
Current Senate hopefuls are Centrists.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 4:24pm
Technically Bill was "3rd Way" - take on sacred cows, do what needs to be done w/o pre-conceptions.
So balance budget where useful, shore up Social Security & health care, defend Albanians & hold back Hussein but avoid boots on the ground...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 6:28pm
The Democratic Leadership Council. Basically invented to help the Democratic party stop losing elections after the "Reagan revolution" stole a whole lot of lifelong Dems fed up with the tax-and-spend liberalism, rapidly rising crime rate,, and other things ( like being anti-business, also --as described in the 1965 Moynihan report-- generations on welfare, female babies having babies, men made useless except for breeding etc.)
It worked. Democrats started winning elections again, following the model of members like Democratic Gov. Bill Clinton in AR.
Helpful to review @ wikipedia the literal losers the Dem party had become to be and why it was formed
[....]
WTF is centrism anyway when you are coming up with new paradigms? Word doesn't evem make sense in that context.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 2:26am
Centrist is a commonly used term. It makes sense to many people.
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2020/03/03/centrist-democrats-rally-around-joe-biden-what-took-them-so-long/
Edit to add:
From NPR
https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/805412155/centrist-democrats-see-hope-in-2020-race-even-as-sanders-leads
I think most people understand the term.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 10:50am
DLC - she pulled out the exact soft-revolutionary term. Not left/right - what needs to be done. Fuck Great Society or Reagan Rolevolution terminology - if housing projects and welfare aren't working, fix it. If Mideast policy's not working, fix it. Get people off the street, get home ownership up, blur the color lines, do what it takes. Invest in people, innovation, individual creativity. Split it into regional and demographics and we're fucked again. Nobody knows you're a dog on the internet , nor what ethnic group, sexual preference, whatever - we went from beautifully anonymous to horridly tracked and monetized. If you blinked you missed it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 1:13pm
I don't forget about the DLC precisely because it gave ME the first hope of my life that things could be better, that the country could get out of the rut it was in for my whole young life. The hope thing, it was very real. People would go crazy about the potential just having someone saying something different and independent, not party line crap. Some like Lindsay or Scoop Jackson, people would get all excited that things could actually change from two old parties with heads stuck in sand. Not at all the celeb/personality thing, more about: oh thank god, here's an actual person that doesn't follow party-line bureaucracy for a career in politics but actually wants to fix stuff. I know the Bill Clinton slogan turned it into a cliche but hope really was what it was about, that things that had become status quo moribund "the way life is" could actually be changed, that it didn't have to be so hard. Incremental change does the trick...plus that people do not have to be one side or the other, that is a artificial political division into two camps that actually makes no sense, given the actual nuances and complexity of real life, just serves to stymy any change.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 2:36pm
Was pleased to see wikipedia entry mentions how DLC thought it helpful to review the FDR model, and by that meaning the real FDR model of addressing problems as they come up, this one, optimistic pragmatism according to the situation at hand:
What FDR Understood About Socialism That Today’s Democrats Don’t
He ruled at the height of government activism, but saw ideology as something to fear, not embrace.
By PETER CANELLOS @ Politico.com August 16, 2019
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 2:41pm
The core of the Democratic Party are moderate/Centrist voters.
When the DLC closed, it was referred to as a Centrist organization
https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2011/02/07/133573016/democratic-leadership-council-to-close-politico
WaPo did an article on how the Centrist DLC elected Bill Clinton
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/what-democrats-can-learn-from-the-centrists-who-got-bill-clinton-to-the-white-house/2018/01/02/07380834-db56-11e7-b1a8-62589434a581_story.html
Centrist was the label given to the DLC.
Bill Clinton was bipartisan when he had to be.
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2012/09/06/clinton-was-a-bipartisan-president-except-when-he-wasnt/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 3:24pm
LAS VEGAS — After spending months in anxious passivity, staking their hopes on Joseph R. Biden Jr. and little else, moderate Democrats appear suddenly determined to fight for control of their party in the 2020 elections.
The shift in attitude has come in fits and starts over the last few weeks, seemingly more as an organic turn in the political season than as a product of coordinated action by party leaders. But each assertive act has seemed to build on the one before, starting with a debate-stage clash last month over “Medicare for all” and culminating in recent days with the entry of two new moderate candidates into the primary, Michael R. Bloomberg and Deval Patrick, and a gentle warning from former President Barack Obama that Democrats should not overestimate voters’ appetite for drastic change.
Most convincing to some Democrats may be the off-year elections this month in Kentucky and Louisiana, where moderate-to-conservative Democrats prevailed in governors’ races that President Trump worked strenuously to win for his party. The victories bolstered the argument, advanced by some leading Democrats, that the party could peel away some of Mr. Trump’s supporters in 2020 by avoiding “litmus test” battles and courting the political middle.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/18/us/politics/democrats-2020-moderates.html
Democrats are moderates.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 3:36pm