Moses was 14 when this occurred. Hard to assume a 4-year-old and 7-year-okd had better memories of a dysfunctional family and a terminal domestic dispute.
I thought I had fully read Moses's account before, but this time it struck much harder. But sure, cancel Woody and th memoirs.
#MeToo #WhosNext?
Stephen King:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 3:14am
Publishing it after they published Ronan Farrow's was bound to cause problems.
But the fact that it's so hard to find a publisher supports Stephen King's point.
Mia Farrow was in 13 Woody Allen movies - if we don't watch Woody nor
Polanski's Rosemary's Baby, we largely don't watch her.
Mia comes from Hollywood nobility, director John Farrow & Maureen O'Sullivan.
Mia at 21 married Sinatra, then 50 (largely suspected of being Ronan's father as well).
She got pregnant with Andre Previn, then 16 years older, breaking up his marriage.
She seems an unlikely one to inspire MeToo or even complain about Woody's involvement with Soon-Yi
(an involvement that's now lasted 28 years).
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:02pm