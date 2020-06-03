    Redistributionist nonsense about Bloomberg wealth being spread by MSNBC

    Jesus Christ, you gotta be shittin' mehttps://t.co/EqWrRNtQIr

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020

    Reality check:

    (I am sensitive about this having made my own serious maths mistake with mega zero amounts only recently laugh But I am just a pseudonymous person on the internet, not a large news network.)

    the shamefully stupid video (never liked Brian Williams! now his producer, too)


    $1.47 buys a lot. 


