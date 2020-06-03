Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Jesus Christ, you gotta be shittin' mehttps://t.co/EqWrRNtQIr— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
Reality check:
If all of the wealth of the entire Forbes 400 were distributed evenly among all Americans, each American would get about $9,052.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
If all of the wealth of the entire top 0.01% (of the wealth distribution) were distributed evenly among all Americans, each American would get a bit less than $36,000.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
And if all of the wealth of the entire top 1% (of the wealth distribution) were distributed evenly among all Americans, each American would get around $90,000.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
AND, if all the wealth in America were evenly distributed among all Americans, each American would have around $300,000.— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020
(end)
(I am sensitive about this having made my own serious maths mistake with mega zero amounts only recently But I am just a pseudonymous person on the internet, not a large news network.)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.
The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.
FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.
An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.
And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.
Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement.
The latest wave of arrests has raised questions about whether the crown prince was on the verge of taking full power from his father, King Salman.
By David D. Kirkpatrick & Ben Hubbard @ NYTimes.com, March 7
At least four Saudi princes have been ensnared in a wave of detentions ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a person close to the royal family said Saturday.
Armenians have continuously inhabited Jerusalem for almost 2,000 years. The Armenian population in the city was around 16,000 in 1948. Today, less than 500 remain. Why? Well for starters, the zionist authorities have called the system extermination of our people "meaningless"— ermeni (baby eater) (@syriahay) March 7, 2020
Moses was 14 when this occurred. Hard to assume a 4-year-old and 7-year-okd had better memories of a dysfunctional family and a terminal domestic dispute.
I thought I had fully read Moses's account before, but this time it struck much harder. But sure, cancel Woody and th memoirs.
#MeToo #WhosNext?
Nate Silver is basically calling it, and Krugman is certifying?
The headline actually understates the case. Pretty clear that whoever has a plurality of delegates will be the nom, and the 538 model gives Sanders only a 6% chance. 1/ https://t.co/vAgN67JkNX— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 6, 2020
Man suspected in ambush shootings of New York City police officers indicted on 52 counts. https://t.co/kGgSIeULGj— ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2020
FT-Peterson survey finds Americans view medical charges as growing threat to economy
Americans are increasingly concerned over healthcare costs, especially moderate and independent voters, a new poll for the FT shows. Healthcare is one of the hottest topics of the 2020 election and certain candidates plan a complete overhaul of the system https://t.co/G64Ug8jLWS pic.twitter.com/Fy0ztHmYdG
Wow.— Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) March 5, 2020
Judge Walton:
"Inconsistencies" between William Barr's statements and the Mueller Report "cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump". https://t.co/nnE5VdInf5
Breaking via WaPo: Michael Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staff in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall. https://t.co/Fp6eNP85to— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2020
Voters appear to be in a death match between those who crave an aggressively progressive policy agenda with little tolerance for dissent and more moderates whose central goal is to undermine the populist movements in both parties and defeat Donald J. Trump. Both believe theirs is the winning formula to unseat President Trump.
the shamefully stupid video (never liked Brian Williams! now his producer, too)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 3:12am
$1.47 buys a lot.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 9:17am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:17pm