Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nate Silver is basically calling it, and Krugman is certifying?
The headline actually understates the case. Pretty clear that whoever has a plurality of delegates will be the nom, and the 538 model gives Sanders only a 6% chance. 1/ https://t.co/vAgN67JkNX— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 6, 2020
Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
SCOOP -- The State Department is pushing to designate at least one violent white supremacist group, likely Atomwaffen, as a foreign terrorist organization, per 4 sources. But the White House, which likes to focus on Islamist terror, has yet to give the OK. https://t.co/nazByC4Bft— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 9, 2020
....As for the issue of Confederate statues, Mr. Hayes — a visiting instructor in studio art at Duke University — says he would welcome a memorial for the Rebel forces that opposed the black Union troops. “How would the two statues interact?” he said. “What would that conversation be like?”
“I feel like it’s a moral obligation for us to recognize what happened here.” https://t.co/z4dgyl9eGr
[earlier thread on topic is here]
Powerful reporting: “Already, in less than a month, society has contracted — events canceled, travel restricted, crowds avoided and downtown streets, while not empty, suddenly lack the bustle of America’s third fastest-growing metropolis... https://t.co/6cl1worbNd— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 9, 2020
Updated on March 8, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
CME rules stipulate futures can’t fall more than 5% from close; S&P 500 futures sink as Saudi Arabia wages oil price war
Just so normie non-finance people understand what's going on right now, stock market futures plunged so hard that they LITERALLY SHUT DOWN THE WHOLE THING: https://t.co/5Z8tYYde4E via @markets
Caracas, in Venezuela; San Juan de Puerto Rico and Panama City are the top three most violent capitals in Latin America in the most recent InSight Crime report. https://t.co/p8RRViOM78— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) March 8, 2020
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.
The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.
FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.
An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.
And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.
Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement.
The latest wave of arrests has raised questions about whether the crown prince was on the verge of taking full power from his father, King Salman.
By David D. Kirkpatrick & Ben Hubbard @ NYTimes.com, March 7
At least four Saudi princes have been ensnared in a wave of detentions ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a person close to the royal family said Saturday.
Armenians have continuously inhabited Jerusalem for almost 2,000 years. The Armenian population in the city was around 16,000 in 1948. Today, less than 500 remain. Why? Well for starters, the zionist authorities have called the system extermination of our people "meaningless"— ermeni (baby eater) (@syriahay) March 7, 2020
Moses was 14 when this occurred. Hard to assume a 4-year-old and 7-year-okd had better memories of a dysfunctional family and a terminal domestic dispute.
I thought I had fully read Moses's account before, but this time it struck much harder. But sure, cancel Woody and th memoirs.
#MeToo #WhosNext?
For Warren fans, over at The New Yorker (which has always branded itself as going after the intellectually elite), there's two Warren stories at the top of the page. This one's their current centered headline
Elizabeth Warren’s American Leadership
Elizabeth Warren’s fight for the nomination helped shore up the Democratic Party’s right flank; it also all but guaranteed that there will be more Democratic candidates like her to come.
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells, March 6
and this one is to the left of it:
Elizabeth Warren’s Policy Agenda Will Live On
By John Cassidy, March 6
Elizabeth Warren didn’t create the recent resurgence in progressive thinking, but she has arguably been its key synthesizer and champion.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 4:13am
Extended cat fight on Twitter, Warren staffers vs. Buttigieg supporters, letting the hate all out just because they can. Interesting for building your cynicism chops for their "profession". In the end, underneath it all, Bernie bro types?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:17pm
Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 4:52pm
hah, in case the Hunter Biden shit doesn't work out, desperately trying out the blackface thing, seeing if they can make it fly:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:25pm
Oh god, it's over, Biden at some strange event, introducing a man, in blackface.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:42pm
Shit, I joked about this before, The Dementia Presidential Campaign, but I hope not. The quote at the start of the tweet gave me the creeps because I've just been there, done that, gone through exactly that recently in real life (and it wasn't pretty, can tear a family apart. there's no real tests, just the gerontologist's opinion, and guess what, they really are often hard of hearing in place with lots of ambient noise, you can't tell one from the other. If they are intelligent people, they also often reserve a instinctual capacity to hide from others what they know is happening). If this is really how the campaign goes, I am not going to want to pay attention, is too painful. If it's true, pray they both go away to retirement
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:38pm
I don't get it. Why the fuck did Liz drop out. She just saw all the "anyone but Bernie" effect, and that was down to 2 people including her. Yeah, Hillary was supposed to drop out in early June, not early March. She could have just told them to drive, she'd be in the back seat just to make sure they got home. I'm gobsmacked. Is *she* not very smart? And in the year of the plague, a candidate gets the virus?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 9:23pm
FWIW the real Liz just appeared on SNL opening skit right now, with the fake LIz standing next to her. Context was parody of Laura Ingraham's show. She was smiling and obviously enjoying herself but was not very funny.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:30pm
the Bernie Bros are still at their unaltered shtick:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:36pm
Long twitter rant on the woke thing inspired by the above, interesting nuance, I enjoyed so I am sharing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:06am
That and "superpredator" was how they tried to weaken Hillary's black support last time. Running out of tricks.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:32am
Sanders is doing a town hall on Fox News.
He did not go to Selma.
He pulled out of Mississippi
Surrogates suggest that black voters in South Carolina are "low information voters".
I wonder why older black voters are not supporting Sanders in large numbers.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:48am
for the "no shit, Sherlock" file: The doubt of a ‘Bernie Bro’: A hard-charging Sanders supporter questions whether his tactics help or hurt
by Robert Samuels @ WashingtonPost.com, March 7
Zach McDowell once relished the Twitter battle over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but now he worries his behavior is hurting the candidate. Sanders has disavowed the most abusive voices while defending the majority of his backers.
As per this photo caption, out talking to real people he went: DOH, being "mean mad" (as Ma Joad put it) doesn't win votes, it's not like video games, go figure: Zach McDowell canvasses a residential street in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 27. McDowell, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), used to defend the candidate in impulsive tweets, but now he was questioning his rules of online engagement.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 3:31am
“The party needed an intervention and the voters staged it” Why James Carville thinks the Democratic Party just saved itself.
By Sean Illing @ Vox.com, March 6
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 4:32am
Paid for by Mike Bloomberg: #DUMPTRUMP #GOJOE ad:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 4:35am
Proof: not a Russian nor a Trumpie but a genuine Bernie bro feeding the "Biden dementia" attack op:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:18pm
She's with NYTimes, that's where story will be.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:21pm
Twitter leads the way again:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:53pm
Jennifer Rubin on Sanders:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:46am
Sully: Dem Party rediscovers its purpose
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/03/andrew-sullivan-democrats-are-no...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:49pm
excellent, espec. this part:
Also second time today I've read the accusation that part of Liz Warren's problem was that she went too left on culture war issues
It's like everyone was trying to compete to take some of Bernie's bros away from Bernie because they like needed the passion or something? Wasn't going to happen and trying to do that ruined their chances with many normies. At the same time, Liz probably also got a wrong bead on that from having a lot of young elite educated staffers. And then there's the popularity of AOC always in the news, but she's turning out to be very special and her campadres aren't doing so well. AOC has a knack of re-directing from inflammatory culture wars, but her colleages not so much.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 3:59pm
Hilarious
Black voters who side with Biden are fighting white supremacy. What do people think Trump represents? Polling indicates the biggest motivator of the black vote is making Trump a one-term President. The reason that Trump is rejected by black voters is his racism.
8 in 10 black voters say Trump is a racist
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/17/politics/black-voters-trump-poll/index.html
The votes are definitely about white supremacy.
Unemployment is down. Why aren't black greeting Trump with open arms?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:37pm
You keep repeating "Trump is a racist", as if that's the slamdunk all-important factoid beyond all. But I imagine Trump *implementing* policies that hurt blacks matter much more. And again, it doesn't really matter whether Trump is racist or just plays one on TV -he's destructive to black and Hispanic and Muslim lives.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 5:28pm
You keep repeating "Trump is a racist"
Understate things much?
Hey that reminds me whatever happened to the thing where we were instructed that "blacks" would never vote for Biden, he would have racism problems for voting for the crime bill and for working against busing children for integration of schools.
And what about Pierre Trudeau? Did he get booted out of office?
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 5:47pm
Ideological lanes/Generational split still in effect: New Quinnipac national poll:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:44pm