FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.

An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.

And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.

Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders campaign aides had billed the event as an opportunity for him to make a case directly to black voters for why they should support him over Mr. Biden. But the audience ended up being overwhelmingly white, and Mr. Sanders made so few overtures directly to black voters that the event seemed unlikely to pull large numbers of African-Americans away from Mr. Biden.