Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
Comments
Hmmmm, on the White House press conference happening now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:46pm
Matt Gaetz is an airborne virus - pass it on
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:21am
hmmm again, Rick Wilson prediction on Pence:
edit to add extra catty comment!
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:55pm
Talk about dementia, geez.
I watched most of the press conference last night. I got a strong intuition that Trump left it early and turned it over to Pence who had each grownup report what was going on BECAUSE they all ganged up on him and convinced him to stay out of this, that they are handling it. And that in turn, they promised they would give him lots of credit, which I noticed that several of them were clearly going out of their way to do.
His opening statements were meek and quiet, not at all feisty in his normal way, almost as if he were a little kid that had just been yelled that he had made a mess and now must go and apologize for something. They were also half an hour late starting it, as if something had delayed them.
This morning I see this, which sort of goes along with that, he's getting back to his business while they take care of the stock market and the epidemic:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:26am
To take this back to the initial article of this thread: it is probably more important to watch what Pence and the rest of the cabinet are doing on the crisis than pay attention to what Trump says. Almost as if there had been a mutiny against crazy Captain Trump. They are grownups but they are mostly ultra conservative grownups, res ipsa loquitor and because of that it would behoove to pay a little more attention to what Schumer and Pelosi and similar leaders might say about what is going on.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:38am
Just more evidence that a mutiny coalition of cabinet people may have taken over main White House ops because things were going in a rudderless direction:
Just four days ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:28am