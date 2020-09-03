Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Pelosi’s plan is aimed at distancing vulnerable Democrats from Medicare for All and other proposals being pushed by the party’s presidential contenders.
NEW: @SpeakerPelosi is preparing a major push on health costs, tied to 10th anniversary of Obamacare. It will not be Medicare 4 All & will NOT include a public option.@BarackObama will appear w/ Pelosi at @AmericanU event on 3/23 https://t.co/fSx1Qi2Wqs
Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
SCOOP -- The State Department is pushing to designate at least one violent white supremacist group, likely Atomwaffen, as a foreign terrorist organization, per 4 sources. But the White House, which likes to focus on Islamist terror, has yet to give the OK. https://t.co/nazByC4Bft— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 9, 2020
....As for the issue of Confederate statues, Mr. Hayes — a visiting instructor in studio art at Duke University — says he would welcome a memorial for the Rebel forces that opposed the black Union troops. “How would the two statues interact?” he said. “What would that conversation be like?”
“I feel like it’s a moral obligation for us to recognize what happened here.” https://t.co/z4dgyl9eGr
[earlier thread on topic is here]
Powerful reporting: “Already, in less than a month, society has contracted — events canceled, travel restricted, crowds avoided and downtown streets, while not empty, suddenly lack the bustle of America’s third fastest-growing metropolis... https://t.co/6cl1worbNd— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 9, 2020
Updated on March 8, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
CME rules stipulate futures can’t fall more than 5% from close; S&P 500 futures sink as Saudi Arabia wages oil price war
Just so normie non-finance people understand what's going on right now, stock market futures plunged so hard that they LITERALLY SHUT DOWN THE WHOLE THING: https://t.co/5Z8tYYde4E via @markets
Caracas, in Venezuela; San Juan de Puerto Rico and Panama City are the top three most violent capitals in Latin America in the most recent InSight Crime report. https://t.co/p8RRViOM78— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) March 8, 2020
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.
The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.
FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.
An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.
And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.
Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement.
The latest wave of arrests has raised questions about whether the crown prince was on the verge of taking full power from his father, King Salman.
By David D. Kirkpatrick & Ben Hubbard @ NYTimes.com, March 7
At least four Saudi princes have been ensnared in a wave of detentions ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a person close to the royal family said Saturday.
Armenians have continuously inhabited Jerusalem for almost 2,000 years. The Armenian population in the city was around 16,000 in 1948. Today, less than 500 remain. Why? Well for starters, the zionist authorities have called the system extermination of our people "meaningless"— ermeni (baby eater) (@syriahay) March 7, 2020
Moses was 14 when this occurred. Hard to assume a 4-year-old and 7-year-okd had better memories of a dysfunctional family and a terminal domestic dispute.
I thought I had fully read Moses's account before, but this time it struck much harder. But sure, cancel Woody and th memoirs.
#MeToo #WhosNext?
Comments
Hmmmm, on the White House press conference happening now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:46pm
Matt Gaetz is an airborne virus - pass it on
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:21am
hmmm again, Rick Wilson prediction on Pence:
edit to add extra catty comment!
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:55pm
Talk about dementia, geez.
I watched most of the press conference last night. I got a strong intuition that Trump left it early and turned it over to Pence who had each grownup report what was going on BECAUSE they all ganged up on him and convinced him to stay out of this, that they are handling it. And that in turn, they promised they would give him lots of credit, which I noticed that several of them were clearly going out of their way to do.
His opening statements were meek and quiet, not at all feisty in his normal way, almost as if he were a little kid that had just been yelled that he had made a mess and now must go and apologize for something. They were also half an hour late starting it, as if something had delayed them.
This morning I see this, which sort of goes along with that, he's getting back to his business while they take care of the stock market and the epidemic:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:26am
To take this back to the initial article of this thread: it is probably more important to watch what Pence and the rest of the cabinet are doing on the crisis than pay attention to what Trump says. Almost as if there had been a mutiny against crazy Captain Trump. They are grownups but they are mostly ultra conservative grownups, res ipsa loquitor and because of that it would behoove to pay a little more attention to what Schumer and Pelosi and similar leaders might say about what is going on.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:38am
Just more evidence that a mutiny coalition of cabinet people may have taken over main White House ops because things were going in a rudderless direction:
Just four days ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:28am
First volley towards the White House mutineers?
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:55am
Trump's former Homeland Security adviser is publicly yelling at them:
and here's GOP Senator Daines yelling at Mnuchin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:39am
More evidence of the little boy not liking to be forced to do things he is not interested in doing:
Just like with the press conference, he shuts it out right away.
He wants to talk about cable news ratings. Not about ugly germs that give him the creeps? Reality crawling up on him...block it out...wants to go back to Impeachment witch hunt, that he knows how to fight?
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:50am