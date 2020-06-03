Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nate Silver is basically calling it, and Krugman is certifying?
The headline actually understates the case. Pretty clear that whoever has a plurality of delegates will be the nom, and the 538 model gives Sanders only a 6% chance. 1/ https://t.co/vAgN67JkNX— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 6, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Basically the Republicans are moving left on economic questions like student debt. And yes, this includes @HawleyMO. Dems ignore economic populism within the GOP at their peril. https://t.co/QRhoaOGMFV— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 10, 2020
Pelosi’s plan is aimed at distancing vulnerable Democrats from Medicare for All and other proposals being pushed by the party’s presidential contenders.
NEW: @SpeakerPelosi is preparing a major push on health costs, tied to 10th anniversary of Obamacare. It will not be Medicare 4 All & will NOT include a public option.@BarackObama will appear w/ Pelosi at @AmericanU event on 3/23 https://t.co/fSx1Qi2Wqs
Forgot the clown troll in front of the curtain. What plotting is going on behind it?
By Nancy Cook @ Politico.com, March 9
Political and economic damage from the coronavirus crisis is mounting. Some Trump officials see the moment as an opportunity to finally deliver on promises including border restrictions, isolating China and broader tax cuts.
SCOOP -- The State Department is pushing to designate at least one violent white supremacist group, likely Atomwaffen, as a foreign terrorist organization, per 4 sources. But the White House, which likes to focus on Islamist terror, has yet to give the OK. https://t.co/nazByC4Bft— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 9, 2020
....As for the issue of Confederate statues, Mr. Hayes — a visiting instructor in studio art at Duke University — says he would welcome a memorial for the Rebel forces that opposed the black Union troops. “How would the two statues interact?” he said. “What would that conversation be like?”
“I feel like it’s a moral obligation for us to recognize what happened here.” https://t.co/z4dgyl9eGr
[earlier thread on topic is here]
Powerful reporting: “Already, in less than a month, society has contracted — events canceled, travel restricted, crowds avoided and downtown streets, while not empty, suddenly lack the bustle of America’s third fastest-growing metropolis... https://t.co/6cl1worbNd— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 9, 2020
Updated on March 8, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
CME rules stipulate futures can’t fall more than 5% from close; S&P 500 futures sink as Saudi Arabia wages oil price war
Just so normie non-finance people understand what's going on right now, stock market futures plunged so hard that they LITERALLY SHUT DOWN THE WHOLE THING: https://t.co/5Z8tYYde4E via @markets
Caracas, in Venezuela; San Juan de Puerto Rico and Panama City are the top three most violent capitals in Latin America in the most recent InSight Crime report. https://t.co/p8RRViOM78— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) March 8, 2020
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, Sanders’ team said Sunday.
The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the 2020 candidate later in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to a campaign spokesperson.
FLINT, Mich. — Cornel West pleaded with his “own black people” to support Senator Bernie Sanders.
An African-American pediatrician praised Mr. Sanders’s health care plans, describing how “black lives matter so much” to the senator.
And community activists assailed Mr. Sanders’s rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., attacking criminal justice and housing policies that they argue devastated communities of color in places like this majority-black city.
Amid this parade of support at a Flint town-hall-style event on Saturday night, Mr. Sanders looked on, largely silent — at least when it came to wooing the black voters whose strong backing of a rival candidate could once again cost Mr. Sanders the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her endorsement of Joe Biden's White House bid Sunday morning, saying that the former vice president “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.”
“There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people,” Harris said in a statement.
Comments
For Warren fans, over at The New Yorker (which has always branded itself as going after the intellectually elite), there's two Warren stories at the top of the page. This one's their current centered headline
Elizabeth Warren’s American Leadership
Elizabeth Warren’s fight for the nomination helped shore up the Democratic Party’s right flank; it also all but guaranteed that there will be more Democratic candidates like her to come.
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells, March 6
and this one is to the left of it:
Elizabeth Warren’s Policy Agenda Will Live On
By John Cassidy, March 6
Elizabeth Warren didn’t create the recent resurgence in progressive thinking, but she has arguably been its key synthesizer and champion.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 4:13am
Extended cat fight on Twitter, Warren staffers vs. Buttigieg supporters, letting the hate all out just because they can. Interesting for building your cynicism chops for their "profession". In the end, underneath it all, Bernie bro types?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:17pm
Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 4:52pm
hah, in case the Hunter Biden shit doesn't work out, desperately trying out the blackface thing, seeing if they can make it fly:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:25pm
Oh god, it's over, Biden at some strange event, introducing a man, in blackface.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:42pm
Shit, I joked about this before, The Dementia Presidential Campaign, but I hope not. The quote at the start of the tweet gave me the creeps because I've just been there, done that, gone through exactly that recently in real life (and it wasn't pretty, can tear a family apart. there's no real tests, just the gerontologist's opinion, and guess what, they really are often hard of hearing in place with lots of ambient noise, you can't tell one from the other. If they are intelligent people, they also often reserve a instinctual capacity to hide from others what they know is happening). If this is really how the campaign goes, I am not going to want to pay attention, is too painful. If it's true, pray they both go away to retirement
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 5:38pm
I don't get it. Why the fuck did Liz drop out. She just saw all the "anyone but Bernie" effect, and that was down to 2 people including her. Yeah, Hillary was supposed to drop out in early June, not early March. She could have just told them to drive, she'd be in the back seat just to make sure they got home. I'm gobsmacked. Is *she* not very smart? And in the year of the plague, a candidate gets the virus?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 9:23pm
FWIW the real Liz just appeared on SNL opening skit right now, with the fake LIz standing next to her. Context was parody of Laura Ingraham's show. She was smiling and obviously enjoying herself but was not very funny.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:30pm
the Bernie Bros are still at their unaltered shtick:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:36pm
Long twitter rant on the woke thing inspired by the above, interesting nuance, I enjoyed so I am sharing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:06am
That and "superpredator" was how they tried to weaken Hillary's black support last time. Running out of tricks.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:32am
Sanders is doing a town hall on Fox News.
He did not go to Selma.
He pulled out of Mississippi
Surrogates suggest that black voters in South Carolina are "low information voters".
I wonder why older black voters are not supporting Sanders in large numbers.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:48am
for the "no shit, Sherlock" file: The doubt of a ‘Bernie Bro’: A hard-charging Sanders supporter questions whether his tactics help or hurt
by Robert Samuels @ WashingtonPost.com, March 7
Zach McDowell once relished the Twitter battle over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but now he worries his behavior is hurting the candidate. Sanders has disavowed the most abusive voices while defending the majority of his backers.
As per this photo caption, out talking to real people he went: DOH, being "mean mad" (as Ma Joad put it) doesn't win votes, it's not like video games, go figure: Zach McDowell canvasses a residential street in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 27. McDowell, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), used to defend the candidate in impulsive tweets, but now he was questioning his rules of online engagement.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 3:31am
“The party needed an intervention and the voters staged it” Why James Carville thinks the Democratic Party just saved itself.
By Sean Illing @ Vox.com, March 6
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 4:32am
Paid for by Mike Bloomberg: #DUMPTRUMP #GOJOE ad:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 4:35am
Proof: not a Russian nor a Trumpie but a genuine Bernie bro feeding the "Biden dementia" attack op:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:18pm
She's with NYTimes, that's where story will be.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:21pm
Twitter leads the way again:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 11:53pm
Jennifer Rubin on Sanders:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:46am
Sully: Dem Party rediscovers its purpose
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/03/andrew-sullivan-democrats-are-no...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:49pm
excellent, espec. this part:
Also second time today I've read the accusation that part of Liz Warren's problem was that she went too left on culture war issues
It's like everyone was trying to compete to take some of Bernie's bros away from Bernie because they like needed the passion or something? Wasn't going to happen and trying to do that ruined their chances with many normies. At the same time, Liz probably also got a wrong bead on that from having a lot of young elite educated staffers. And then there's the popularity of AOC always in the news, but she's turning out to be very special and her campadres aren't doing so well. AOC has a knack of re-directing from inflammatory culture wars, but her colleages not so much.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 3:59pm
Hilarious
Black voters who side with Biden are fighting white supremacy. What do people think Trump represents? Polling indicates the biggest motivator of the black vote is making Trump a one-term President. The reason that Trump is rejected by black voters is his racism.
8 in 10 black voters say Trump is a racist
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/17/politics/black-voters-trump-poll/index.html
The votes are definitely about white supremacy.
Unemployment is down. Why aren't black greeting Trump with open arms?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:37pm
You keep repeating "Trump is a racist", as if that's the slamdunk all-important factoid beyond all. But I imagine Trump *implementing* policies that hurt blacks matter much more. And again, it doesn't really matter whether Trump is racist or just plays one on TV -he's destructive to black and Hispanic and Muslim lives.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 5:28pm
You keep repeating "Trump is a racist"
Understate things much?
Hey that reminds me whatever happened to the thing where we were instructed that "blacks" would never vote for Biden, he would have racism problems for voting for the crime bill and for working against busing children for integration of schools.
And what about Pierre Trudeau? Did he get booted out of office?
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 5:47pm
When it came down to a choice between Biden and Trump, Biden wins with blacks. News articles indicate that black voters accept Biden as the best choice. Buttigieg had his policing problem and was a new face. Sanders never connected with the majority of black voters. He may do better in Tuesday's primaries.
On pragmatism:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/black-voters-know-what-they-want-tuesday-it-was-joe-n1151001
Regarding Trudeau. if I remember correctly, he lost seats. Trudeau did not win the popular vote. His loss of the popular vote was historic.
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-liberals-wins-despite-historic-loss-of-popular-vote/
You will never understand. I don't care. We will see how Biden and Sanders fare tomorrow and move on from there.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 8:09pm
Black pragmatism
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/biden-has-black-voters-support-over-sanders-it-s-not-ncna1150576?icid=related
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 8:27pm
Along similar lines
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/03/09/history-slavery-remains-with-us-today/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:50pm
Jesus, "blacks sometimes vote who they think can win vs who they like best - like everyone else does". Better?
If the black community had such subtle wisdom as these missives imply, they wouldn't be as continuously fucked as they are, whatever whitey did. But they're just people, with other things to do and only 1 eye towards politics. Like me, they suss up a candidate in about 37 secs, accurately or not, and build off that kernel of an impression. Burnt and mistreated much more than me, they will bake their experience into their evaluations.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:59pm
Whitey has the controls. We start in Iowa and New Hampshire.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:10am
North Carolina State University. Blair L.M. Kelley is the Assistant Dean for Interdisciplinary Studies and International Programs for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. She is also Associate Professor of History and is on the faculty of the Public History graduate program.
She nails it.
by NCD on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 10:52pm
He wins with older blacks and Sanders wins with younger blacks, JUST LIKE THE REST OF THE DEM POPULATION
And not enough of the kids (of all colors) are not showing up to vote in the primaries is all that is going on, otherwise the race would be much closer.
Open your eyes and see the new world out there which partly happened after young Obamamaniacs became disillusioned by the Obama administration. It's not 1990 anymore, there is not a "black vote", there is only an elderly black vote vs. young black vote. The lanes are generational and ideological and also class (including urban poor together with rural poor in some instances, vs. suburban strivers.)
Edit to add: the only thing I'll give on is that most blacks still vote for Democrats. Beyond that, they are not a monolith to be won with certain carrots. They differ a great deal, just like Democrats with other colors of skin.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:03am
Facts are our friends, in South Carolina, Sanders got the majority of the white youth vote. He split the black youth vote with Biden.
https://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/exclusive-analysis-south-carolina-young-people-support-sanders-smaller-margin
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:09am
Trump specifically implements harmful programs because he is a racist. The polling document that a large majority of blacks view Trump as a racist. I don't understand why that is so hard for you accept.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 7:56pm
Because he doesn't do fucuckall because he's a racist - he does everything because he's an egomaniac psychopath. He doesn't give a fuck about your prism of "everything's about race" - he cares about who adores him most so he gives them what they want to hear his own name chanted back.
Listen to the sonuvabitch - he's still obsessed with how many came to his inauguration. He's not normal. There's a pandemic going in, yet he only cares about his name and reputation. Does his base include a bunch of racists? Sure. But Trump has no allegiance to anyone except maybe Ivanka. Everyone else is a matter of convenience, what they bring to him. If Jesus would praise him and bring him bigger crowds, he'd denounce racism in a heartbeat.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 11:40pm
You are entitled to your opinion.
I noted the poll suggesting that the overwhelmingly majority of blacks feel that Trump is a racist
Given that his policies have negative impacts on black people, they are considered racist.
Having people like Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Jeff Sessions in his initial circle served as confirmation
Trump said John Lewis' district was impoverished
Trump said Baltimore was trash.
He told WOC to go back to where they came from.
Feel free to dissociate that from racism, but most blacks consider Trump to be a racist.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:03am
But this thread is not about voting for Trump. It is about Democratic party members voting to choose between candidates to oppose Trump and to win against him.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:43am
Correct. Trump is the target.
The voting is about who can beat Trump.
There has been a surge in the Democratic vote triggered by Trump.
Thus far, black voters are choosing Biden over Sanders.
Bernie did not show up in Selma or Mississippi
Black youth did not pick Sanders in anything close to a majority of the total vote, he and Biden tied.
We will see what happens tonight.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:57am
Kitchen sink arguing isn't a grand rhetorical device.
Trump insults anyone and their origins in as vile terms as possible. Any "elite" Democratic city, any opponent. Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, Biden, McCain, Romney... He also surrounds himself with Manafort, Chris Christie, Rick Perry, John Bolton, Rex Tillerson, Ben Carson, Mnuchin... Do you have a spreadsheet showing racists to non-racists?
In any case you continue to ignore my points - Trump is a despicable selfish human, such that "racist" can be largely a byproduct of "misanthrope" (whereas "sexist" is an area where he actually tries), and much of his racism is to provide meat to his fawning adorers - not exactly his same preoccupation and predilection before he entered the political ring.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 6:04pm
The label racist is pinned on Trump by citizens of the United States. In polling, the majority of the country label Trump a racist.
The Atlantic
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/06/trump-racism-comments/588067/
Vox
https://www.vox.com/2016/7/25/12270880/donald-trump-racist-racism-history
For black voters, you expect to see a surge in turnout because they want to voice an opinion about Trump.
Before Trump entered the political ring, he was sued for housing discrimination
https://www.npr.org/2016/09/29/495955920/donald-trump-plagued-by-decades-old-housing-discrimination-case
Trump also called for the execution of the Exonerated Five. He has never apologized. Trump is a racist.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/18/nyregion/central-park-five-trump.html
Trump is a Birther
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/11/29/16713664/trump-obama-birth-certificate
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 6:45pm
I do not give a fuck about your racist racist racist preoccupation when he's burning down the country, mismanaging a pandemic, selling out our interests to Putin MBS and Erdogan, completely obstructing Justice and interfering with the court system, and the only thing you obsess on is stuff related to the color of your skin and whether hes a "racist". Manson was a racist, but that's hardly the most important thing in his bio.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 6:50pm
Hey you're mention of Manson as an example is actually interesting in that he pre-figured Putin's program with the trolling. He dreamed of sowing chaos between the races, was hoping to start a race war by making the murders look racial, and then he was gonna take over the world!
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:18pm
You do not get to determine who or what is racist.
I point out data from polls and Trump's pattern of behavior. Trump is a racist.
Trump is in power because a segment of white voters had no problem voting for a racist.
You list most of Trump's pathologies, but we still have a segment of white voters willing to re-elect him.
The racist pathology was the flashing warning sign
Suppressing votes was a warning sign
Homophobia and misogyny were warning signs.
No pity olympics
Now that he is obstructing justice, violating emoluments, rigging the courts, working with foreign agents, and trying to ignore a pandemic, you have a problem.
Yep. my Spidey-sense skin is yelling "Told you so".
The only way out is going to be voting turnout with blacks, Latinos, LGBTQ, and a subset of white voters who all knew what this racist was going to do.
The black turnout in SC looks like it has helped Biden win MI, MO, and MS.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:21pm
You do not get to determine who or what is racist.
Neither do you. You and anyone else gets to post their opinion and make their arguments to support that opinion. In a good discussion people would debate those arguments. But I don't see you addressing any of the arguments posted.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:31pm
The absurdity of the statement stands for itself. Pseudonym rmrd of the internet, who claims he is black, but could be a typing dog, tells Pseudonym Peracles, who he presumes is white but could also be a typing dog, tells Peracles that only rmrd can speak for all victims of racism. Why precisely? Really, why?
Edit to add: also "racism" it's just one word which originaly had a very simple meaning but one that has come to mean many different things to many different people. So that polls about who is or isn't a "racist" without further elaboration and interpretation on what is meant by the word are certainly NOT "facts"! Ridiculous all around.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:58pm
I have repeatedly provided with polling data indicating that blacks and the entire country feels that Trump is a racist.
A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that 83% of African Americans across the country believe President Trump is a racist and he's exacerbated the country's race problems while in office.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/washington-post-ipsos-poll-of-african-americans-jan-2-8-2020/a41b5691-e181-4cda-bb88-7b31935103d9/
Half of the country says Trump is racist
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/30/us/politics/is-trump-racist.html
Do try to keep up. Polls, not my opinion.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:11pm
The polls, it's all their opinion!!! The poll is asking opinion! Nearly everyone's got an opinion, no opinion is pretty rare.
Yes, we know, you harp on it continuously, 10,000 times over and over and over THAT'S EXACTLY THE POINT. PP is sick of hearing it over and over and over. We read it once, we don't need to read your "proof" and your list of links 10,000 times for two years. Why o why do you keep harping at us, what is the purpose? At the little group of members here? Do you have a desire to bay at the moon, or do you think we are all racists and need to be preached at like Savonorola screaming "repent"? We see it, two years ago, he's racist in his current incarnation, WE'VE MOVED ON TO THE NEWS, NOT THE OLDS. Hot tip: if you'd like your favorite (and nearly only) meme to go viral, this is not the place, not gonna work.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:26pm
Manson, Piggies, race riots, Once Upon a Time in Spahn Ranch, 50 years later we get it, the 60s failed we all saw Easy Rider, Dennis Hopper, the shotgun. Altamont vs Woodstock, Hells Angels, Goodbye Ruby Tuesday, except we Gave Peace A Chance.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:44pm
Ideological lanes/Generational split still in effect: New Quinnipac national poll:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 6:44pm
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:22am
Found retweeted by Richard Florida, the urban planning guy. On the California difference:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:05am
so far, primaries have shown a "suburban revolution for normalcy":
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:10pm
Joe shows his knowledge of blue color lingo:
Imagine Mayor Pete in same situation
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:57pm
Nate Silver warns:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 4:22pm
Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, MI:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 6:47pm
p.s. Taylor backed Trump in 2016.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 7:03pm
@ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 6:52pm
Why some conservatives are voting in Michigan's Democratic primary
"This is why we get do-overs," said one former Trump voter.
By Dasha Burns and Casey Silvestri @NBCNews.com, March 9
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 7:11pm
MSNBC TV live analysis of exit polls is pushing that Bernie has lost a lot of white non-college voters in both MS and MO to Biden, way down from the levels he had when he was running against Hillary.
I just want to repeat what I said upthread: Joe knows how to talk the blue collar lingo.
Edit to add: they just officially called MS for Biden.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:04pm
And CNN just called MO for Biden as well as MS. And they are commenting that in being able to call it so soon means that Sanders is doing more poorly against Biden than he did in 2016.
They are also talking about how Sanders relied on young voters too much and that they are not showing up. And how blue collar voters are switching to Biden allover the place.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:32pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:19pm
Yup!
Er: Mr. Wolraich, anything to say?
Edit to add: CNN just called MI for Biden.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 8:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:10pm
The Bulwark-Never Trumpers impressed:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:28pm
Major age gap is still there in MI:
At same, turnout "through the roof":
Networks say Washington has a lot of votes counted but it is incredibly close.
But Nate Silver says:
And Michael Moore was just talking real upset on MSNBC about how the poor struggling youth vote and Latinos may not turn out in Nov. unless Joe changes his tune. As if Sanders had already lost. He did not refer to the lack of turnout in the youngest age group, though. Which many others are citing, including Chris Hays just now on CNBC who started his coverage saying older voters are coming out "in droves."
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:53pm
Maybe with that "revolution" dead we can focus on the doable, along with down-ticket and statewide races this year. Hope Steyer's and Bloomberg's and Yang's pockets still have some oomph to combat the malarkey.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:09am
To do something you have to have something you want to do. And biden doesn't. Except perhaps restore comity to the senate.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:44am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:15am