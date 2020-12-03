Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
#US Congress votes to restrain #Trump on #Iran https://t.co/VQPsdoxEOR— Iran Pulse (@TheIranPulse) March 11, 2020
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
Previous thread of Coronavirus Impact stories here. (Also threads specific to White House response, by NCD here and here; briefing to briefing to Congressional GOP here; general thread by Dr. Cleveland here )
By Pilar Menendez @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
Convicted movie mogul told judge he has “remorse for this situation” but says he and victims have “different truths.”
A member of Congress who attended the closed-door briefing where the assessment was made called the prediction “sobering.”
By Betsy Swan & Oliver Messer @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
[....] Not all public-health experts share that view. And not everyone exposed to the virus will become infected. Still, the briefing highlighted the potential gravity of the growing crisis [...]
Watch Katie Porter corner bank CEO during congressional hearing: ‘Taxpayers are subsidizing Wells Fargo’ – Raw Story https://t.co/QK80KDrpg9— Nance (@solusnan1) March 11, 2020
As climate change gets worse, the federal government is asking local officials to agree to use eminent domain to get people out of flood-prone homes. https://t.co/kEZbqVhCae— Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) March 11, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Basically the Republicans are moving left on economic questions like student debt. And yes, this includes @HawleyMO. Dems ignore economic populism within the GOP at their peril. https://t.co/QRhoaOGMFV— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 10, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:24pm
The FBI went on a snipe hunt for Black Identity Extremists, they found none. This Russian back program may also come up empty. Making the black community aware of this attempt at division by the Russians is a major part of the battle. Getting Trump out of office would go a long way in easing the current pain black people feel under the administration of the racist Donald J Trump. The majority of black people are ready to vote to accomplish this goal.
I think Russian efforts to trigger white supremacists represents a much larger danger.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 7:29pm