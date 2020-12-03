Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
#US Congress votes to restrain #Trump on #Iran https://t.co/VQPsdoxEOR— Iran Pulse (@TheIranPulse) March 11, 2020
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
Previous thread of Coronavirus Impact stories here. (Also threads specific to White House response, by NCD here and here; briefing to briefing to Congressional GOP here; general thread by Dr. Cleveland here )
By Pilar Menendez @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
Convicted movie mogul told judge he has “remorse for this situation” but says he and victims have “different truths.”
A member of Congress who attended the closed-door briefing where the assessment was made called the prediction “sobering.”
By Betsy Swan & Oliver Messer @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
[....] Not all public-health experts share that view. And not everyone exposed to the virus will become infected. Still, the briefing highlighted the potential gravity of the growing crisis [...]
Watch Katie Porter corner bank CEO during congressional hearing: ‘Taxpayers are subsidizing Wells Fargo’ – Raw Story https://t.co/QK80KDrpg9— Nance (@solusnan1) March 11, 2020
As climate change gets worse, the federal government is asking local officials to agree to use eminent domain to get people out of flood-prone homes. https://t.co/kEZbqVhCae— Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) March 11, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
The persuadable Trump voter could swing the election in November.
...Trump and advisers have been taking calls since Monday from concerned energy sector allies, who have voiced concern and at times exasperation not only about oil prices, but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy...
Meanwhile Washington state is asking for an emergency designation to expand Medicaid to relieve hospitals and emergency rooms congested with sick patients.
Basically the Republicans are moving left on economic questions like student debt. And yes, this includes @HawleyMO. Dems ignore economic populism within the GOP at their peril. https://t.co/QRhoaOGMFV— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 10, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:24pm
The FBI went on a snipe hunt for Black Identity Extremists, they found none. This Russian back program may also come up empty. Making the black community aware of this attempt at division by the Russians is a major part of the battle. Getting Trump out of office would go a long way in easing the current pain black people feel under the administration of the racist Donald J Trump. The majority of black people are ready to vote to accomplish this goal.
I think Russian efforts to trigger white supremacists represents a much larger danger.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 7:29pm
Blacks responded to the Russian attack in 2016
https://www.npr.org/2019/10/27/773817334/how-to-respond-when-election-interference-targets-african-american-voters
The black vote has been surging
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/03/12/black-americans-are-saving-america-itself-democratic-primaries/
There is little evidence that Trump's black outreach will work.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/01/17/sorry-conservatives-trump-isnt-going-get-surge-black-voters/
It is humorous to read books by black Conservatives on how blacks will re-elect Trump
"Coming Home: How Black Americans Will Re-Elect Trump"
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/5/black-americans-are-coming-home-gop/
"Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation"
Candace Owens
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/blackout-candace-owens/1132821815
I think black GOTV organizations are ready for the Russians
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:44pm
They're not so much trying to re-elect Trump as to create societal chaos by stoking divisiveness and enforcing tribalism. They do the same thing in other countries for the same reason ramping up tribal resentments that they see as most prominent. They don't make it up out of whole cloth but look for examples already there that cause commotion and imitate those
Apparently in the U.S. they see stoking black resentment against white privilege as a most fruitful topic for causing more divisiveness. They do it over and over and over. Must work for some reason. Maybe because they see so many real Americans do it already and the see divisive results?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:55pm
Trump is simply another of their trolls. Therefore they were happy to have him become president, but Putin doesn't need him, he's got lots more and so we do even without Putin ramping it up.
Can't you see that the stuff illustrated in the original post is not something you in particular would object to if it weren't done by Russia? You learn nothing from that, about that type of material being counter-productive in making people better able to live together? That there's something about that kind of material that the Russians think is divisive?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:20pm
I understand. The point is to get people to think voting doesn't matter and to stay home. That will not work this time because blacks people have seen how racist Trump can be. Blacks want Trump out of office.
Police brutality etc. is fine with Trump. Staying home is not an option.
The black vote is not about living together with whites. The black vote is about choosing the candidate they feel is best for the black community. This time around, they selected Joe Biden. Black voters rejected the choice that white voters made in Iowa and New Hampshire. Black voters reminded white voters that Biden was the most viable candidate. Black voters saved the Democratic Party. Compare Trump's 11 minute lying rant to the Presidential speech on COVID-19 given by Biden.
There is an image of a black man being hassled by the police, and your first concern is that I'm upset by the picture. You feel that my outrage at the picture is the reason that we can't have racial harmony? Nonsense. You should be upset by the image. In your bubble, you make a picture of a black man all about you. Blacks are not going to be thinking about you when they go to the polls. Be as dismissive about images made to depict police harassment as much as you want. You are not going to get your demanded racial harmony until you show some compassion. Blacks want Trump out of office. The image is encouragement to get the racist Trump out of office. You simply do not get it.
Russia, if you're listening, post some more pictures of racist whites. Keep reminding blacks why they dislike Trump. See you at the polls in November. One black voter remained in line for six hours to cast a vote.
Not sitting out and pouting at home in 2020.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:36pm