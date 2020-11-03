Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
W.H.O. elaborates in a super long thread, here are roughly half
THREAD CONTINUES WITH MANY MORE TWEETS, ending with this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:01pm
NO PAYWALL on NYTimes coronovirus coverage:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:22am
On the U.S. saw a health policy bigwig tweet the other day note that while Trumpco and many state governments had worked with big insurers on cutting out co-pays etc., that they were forgetting the hospitals part of the problem. And here the problem is, rearing its head:
And if you've got the usual Obamacare deductible per year, and haven't paid much yet, you're in trouble with that. This lady's savvy enough to get a reporter on it so she'll eventually know what to do, but most people wouldn't. They'd pull out a credit card and pay it so that they can continue to be covered for care, worry about it later, they knew if they got sick they'd have to come up with it anyway. This is how they go broke.Being too sick to challenge. It's extortion from the least likely to challenge, is what it is. (Lots of people on Medicare Advantage plans have this different surprise problem: free gym, free glasses oh boy, but surprise: huge co-pays on fancy treatments for things like cancer treatments. If they can get it called COVID-related, they should be just fine, though, I have seen news about that already having been worked out by the Advantage Plans with Medicare central, they got a rules change.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:33pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 1:37pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:37pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:41pm
Oops, was a great run while it lasted.
Here's a British celeb dealing with the pandemic the way only stoic Brits could...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 5:15pm
we do need this today, thank ye
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:07pm
Meanwhile in Italy, not enough doctors
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/who-gets-hospital-bed/...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:27pm
I can easily see that happening here to a lesser extent, in places like in FL or NYC where systems already pretty burdened, some docs get sick, others step in and burn out and get sick, best case scenario-forget about that surgery you were planning on; having to judge whether you can take care of that burn or sprained ankle or abdominal pain by yourself or risk going to the neighborhood urgent care to see a P.A., where you can easily catch coronavirus. I'm like thinking any day now an appt. I've been waiting on set for March 21 at a big Manhattan hospital is eventually gonna be cancelled.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:39pm
as to people on ventilators, I have plenty of up close experience in the past with a family member. They need to be in ICU, with a nurse to patient ratio of 1 to 4 PLUS a specialized pulmonary nurse needs to come in often to check tubing and change tubing.
Edit to add: contra many people's impression from living will type stuff that a ventilator is like a death sentence--NOT--they are an invaluable assist for those having trouble breathing and it is not that big of a deal to be weaned off it once you a better. They save lives.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:58pm
Daniel Dale has made a list, dutifully as always, of Trump dishonesty and inaccuracy on topic, checking it twice:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 3:12pm
More DeBlasio: Maggie Haberman retweeted:
Then there was this, wondering if they disinfect for him and then let him use the whole place alone for two hours:
that's enough for me, I'll be listening to Cuomo instead from now on. I would just quibble with the descriptive "idiotic", I think "doofus" is more accurate.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:06pm
more NYC stuff, sorry to be so local-not-global, it's just that this one reminded me of a dirty little secret, how "third world" a lot of our institutional buildings are in NYC:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:16pm
Pro Publica making themselves useful trying to sort out the mess:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:27pm
Just ran across this Brit expert who is tweeting international medical news of treatments that are showing some signs of helping:
https://twitter.com/CharlesTannock
(I have learned from hard experience to trust Brit medical research attitudes over U.S.--less profit motive-more open to everything and anything that works.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 6:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 7:03pm
NCAA’s March Madness to Be Played Without Fans
@ DailyBeast.com, Updated Mar. 11, 2020 5:04PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 7:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 8:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 9:10pm
The Hanks were and still are in Australia. Just heard Don Lemon on CNN make an important point about that: it's summer down under. The virus is not necessarily going away in summer. (The link has the Hanks's public statement. They gave a good description of their symptoms so far and promise to keep communicating!)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:00pm
BREAKING: NBA suspends all games after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus
NBA suspends remainder of season as coronavirus spreads
NBA suspends remainder of season after first player tests positive for coronavirus
@ NBCNews.com, March 11, 9:45 pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 9:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:42pm
Merkel Gives Germans a Hard Truth About the Coronavirus
The famously no-nonsense chancellor, keeping to form, braced Germany for an epidemic that may reach extraordinary scale.
By Katrin Bennhold & Melissa Eddy @ NYTimes.com, March 11
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:29am
great country chart copied from the Financial Times:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:34am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:43am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 1:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 1:17am
I see Biden as much more capable of handling the Coronavirus crisis compared to Sanders.
Edit to add:
Ability to handle Coronavirus may be a selling point for Bernie supporters to cast votes for Biden. I wouldn't tell Bernie supporters about my misgivings about Sanders, but I don't see Sanders handling this well.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:13am
not an op-ed:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:06am
Mass burial pits in Iran:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:18am
loyal House sycophants suddenly left in the lurch:
over at the Senate, earlier I saw someone quote McConnell as saying the House bill was a ridiculous Democratic wish list but now I see he's thinking he better shut his mouth and wait and see:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:39am
Economist Aslund theorizing on the world economic outlook after Trump's speech:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:57am
Sarah Kliff on current testing availability:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:47am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:55am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:03pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 1:48pm
Rep. Katie Porter (rapidly becoming a star):
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 1:55pm
The Korean tests cost $20 each, by Seegene, with the capacity to make 1 million individual tests a week.
by NCD on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 2:13pm
Biden's speech. Like he said:
If you missed it, look it up and watch it. It will assure you. No question about dementia there. A real leader. Economic ramifications included.
Edit to add correction: A real world leader. Don't believe me? Take it from a journo on the foreign policy beat:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 2:07pm
New York bans gatherings of more than 500 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says
March 12, 2020, 2:15 pm USA Today New York Team
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 4:50pm
Senator Graham in self-quarantine because he was at Mar a Lago last weekend:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 6:18pm
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:29pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 3:51am
Applies to the leash, #FakePaws
Presidential dogs evaluated (even fake ones)
https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2012/04/10/spi...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 4:49am
Ah partisanship, such a glorious thing. Suggestions off the top of my head. They could also cut off their nose to spite their face. Someone like Alex Jones should start a list of preferred surgeons who don't wash their hands before surgery....
As to good dogs and bad dogs, and which ones might be racist and supporters of "lost cause", I think of: where do the cat people fit here? And for some reason, not of FDR's Fala but of Nixon citing Pat's good Republican cloth coat.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:24pm
Here ya go:
Probably best example I've seen so far of partisanship melting brains into mush.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:48pm
Psst, problemo: doesn't synch with traditional Judeo Christian western civilization values:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:24pm
in the good old days:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:01pm
Not a big fan of this tweet from Dem Senator Casey, especially as he hasn't followed it up with any suggestions about what can be done about it nor even an explanation of why nothing can be done about it. It's just taking advantage of tragedy for partisan "told ya so" and if a U.S. Senator cannot do more than that, he's really no help, and actually is feeding cynicism about government and people just like himself:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:50pm
Get the razor, go slit some cats' throats, bury the rinds... DO something!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:37pm
Now why didn't I think of that - drink!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 4:13pm
Pondering at what point do early birds catching worms become profiteering scumbags and Sgt. Bilko's:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 5:22pm
well, here, seems like Maricopa County Elections Dept. could have used some of those Canadian Costco wipes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 5:34pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 6:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 5:44pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 6:18pm
Spare a thought for those who cannot visit their loved ones in nursing homes and may not ever see them alive again:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 6:40pm
Cultural appropriation in action, forget Boccelli and the sappy folk songs:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 8:43pm
globalists:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 8:55pm