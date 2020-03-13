Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Bernie Supporters Fight On! #BernieSanders #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/YVfAxxISqO— Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) March 12, 2020
By Dahlia Lithwick @ Slate.com, March 13
In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, he detailed why he’s lost faith in the court.
This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 13, 2020
How she describes the bill pic.twitter.com/G8J0sX4juC
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
#US Congress votes to restrain #Trump on #Iran https://t.co/VQPsdoxEOR— Iran Pulse (@TheIranPulse) March 11, 2020
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
Previous thread of Coronavirus Impact stories here. (Also threads specific to White House response, by NCD here and here; briefing to briefing to Congressional GOP here; general thread by Dr. Cleveland here )
By Pilar Menendez @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
Convicted movie mogul told judge he has “remorse for this situation” but says he and victims have “different truths.”
A member of Congress who attended the closed-door briefing where the assessment was made called the prediction “sobering.”
By Betsy Swan & Oliver Messer @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
[....] Not all public-health experts share that view. And not everyone exposed to the virus will become infected. Still, the briefing highlighted the potential gravity of the growing crisis [...]
Watch Katie Porter corner bank CEO during congressional hearing: ‘Taxpayers are subsidizing Wells Fargo’ – Raw Story https://t.co/QK80KDrpg9— Nance (@solusnan1) March 11, 2020
As climate change gets worse, the federal government is asking local officials to agree to use eminent domain to get people out of flood-prone homes. https://t.co/kEZbqVhCae— Christopher Flavelle (@cflav) March 11, 2020
He shares the conviction of Gilded Age socialists that values, not economic laws, determine the contours of American society (op-ed by Prof. Richard White)
A great American historian doing history in public. https://t.co/lZjAhWynRJ— Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) March 10, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:42pm
Great example of the above (and thank you, "tanu" even though I usually like King's comments):
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 5:50pm
Susan Sarandon, two hours ago:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:54pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:58pm
Holy fuck. It was new *same day registration* that caused the lines, *allowing* students to vote who couldn't have otherwise. Forgot to register or switch voting address? Drive home to K'zoo? Or stand in line? And the no-spoil vote. So instead of your vote for Pete, Amy, Liz being wasted, you just "spoiled" it and got a do-over. It's a feature, Alexandra, not a big.
https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/03/michigan-college-students-...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:16pm
perhaps she's feeling guilty? nah, not AOC, everyone's favorite 'progressive'!
biden's demented alright, as was ronald reagan in-office, but this seems quite true to me, as in: it's how she rolls:
‘Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refused To Campaign More For Bernie Sanders;
The popular New York lawmaker’s absence was notable as Sanders lost his Democratic front-runner status to Joe Biden’
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-bernie-sanders-campaign-rallies_n_5e6ade51c5b6bd8156f44356?6ukb
sorry, i've forgotten how to embed a link here, and apologies that this is just a drive-by comment. i don't have a dog in this fight, as there isn't one of the D nominees i would have voted for. but AOC? ptui x 3. Green again for me this cycle.
by w davis (not verified) on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 5:25pm
Speaking for myself, wendy: all drive by participation and input is quite welcome and thank you for lurking, too...
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 5:43pm
Jill Stein and Shaun King doing the Russian troll thing 20 min. ago:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:04pm
Shaun King does know about fictional narratives.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:18pm
LAUGH!
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:19pm