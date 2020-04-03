Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin set out in a silver S.U.V. to pick up some hand sanitizer. Driving around Chattanooga, Tenn.... At each store, they cleaned out the shelves... Mr. Colvin said he was simply fixing “inefficiencies in the marketplace.” Some areas of the country need these products more than others, and he’s helping send the supply toward the demand. .. “Even at $125 a box, they were selling almost instantly,” he said. “It was mind-blowing as far as what you could charge.” He estimates he made $35,000 to $40,000 in profit.
By Dahlia Lithwick @ Slate.com, March 13
In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, he detailed why he’s lost faith in the court.
This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 13, 2020
How she describes the bill pic.twitter.com/G8J0sX4juC
Bernie Supporters Fight On! #BernieSanders #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/YVfAxxISqO— Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) March 12, 2020
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
#US Congress votes to restrain #Trump on #Iran https://t.co/VQPsdoxEOR— Iran Pulse (@TheIranPulse) March 11, 2020
What would a normal president say and do in response to this crisis?
It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has. At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.
Previous thread of Coronavirus Impact stories here. (Also threads specific to White House response, by NCD here and here; briefing to briefing to Congressional GOP here; general thread by Dr. Cleveland here )
By Pilar Menendez @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
Convicted movie mogul told judge he has “remorse for this situation” but says he and victims have “different truths.”
A member of Congress who attended the closed-door briefing where the assessment was made called the prediction “sobering.”
By Betsy Swan & Oliver Messer @ DailyBeast.com, March 11
[....] Not all public-health experts share that view. And not everyone exposed to the virus will become infected. Still, the briefing highlighted the potential gravity of the growing crisis [...]
Watch Katie Porter corner bank CEO during congressional hearing: ‘Taxpayers are subsidizing Wells Fargo’ – Raw Story https://t.co/QK80KDrpg9— Nance (@solusnan1) March 11, 2020
Comments
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am
Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm
Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm
It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.
Edit to add:
Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math".
The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html
Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm