    Redistributionist nonsense about Bloomberg wealth being spread by MSNBC

    By artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:59am |

    Jesus Christ, you gotta be shittin' mehttps://t.co/EqWrRNtQIr

    — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) March 6, 2020

    Reality check:

    (I am sensitive about this having made my own serious maths mistake with mega zero amounts only recently laugh But I am just a pseudonymous person on the internet, not a large news network.)

    Comments

    the shamefully stupid video (never liked Brian Williams! now his producer, too)


    by artappraiser on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 3:12am

    $1.47 buys a lot. 


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 9:17am

    How does the math work? I don't see it.


    by PS (not verified) on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 9:32pm

    Bloomberg spent $500M

    There are 340M in the US

    Split 500M among 340M 

    500/340 gives you roughly $1.47 to each person

    Give a million to 340 million means you hand out $340 trillion 

    The math error made on the show is understandable 

    Trump and Sanders make the same type of calculations every day


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 10:06pm

    I think Bloomberg got 61 delegates

    Bloomberg spent $81,967.21 per delegate


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 10:25pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 12:17pm

    Latest Comments

    more