    VA FOR ALL (THE HARD WAY)

    By jollyroger on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 2:54pm |

    The V.A. is preparing to back up the health care system.

     

    More than once I have advocated for expansion of the Veterans Administration to become our National Health Service.

     

    It appears that thanks to the current plague pandemic the VA is on track to this 'finale,  but the implicit arrival at the realization that health care cannot intelligently be a profit driven enterprise is going to be a hard learned lesson.

    The VA Medical School might be a good idea right about now, too.  If it had opened when Obamacare was proposed the graduates would have been doctors for five years now.


    by jollyroger on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 2:57pm

    Except that in the present they will probably have their hands full just taking care of those they are already charged with caring for? I.E., got any extra ventilators sitting around they aren't already using for vets?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 3:43pm

    P.S. It doesn't really look like our favorite model is handling things that well so far either. I must admit that the downside making your whole health care system totally dependent on the government, how well it is funded and how prepared it is for things like epidemics will depend upon the politics of any one period:

    NHS missing 10,000 nurses since Brexit as Europeans avoid moving to the UK.

    There are now 43,000 unfilled nursing jobs in England, 3,600 in ­Scotland and 1,600 in Wales. https://t.co/9TL2RDnSID

    — Patrick606 (@Pat_O_Tuathail) March 15, 2020

    It's disgraceful that private healthcare companies are making a profit out of the coronavirus.

    The beds should be used by the NHS. Rent-free.https://t.co/WguRF8Y2Mj

    — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 15, 2020

    Italy has had a pretty good system; it's now decimated.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:08pm

    It is, beyond peradventure, an abomination and a stench in the nostrils of the Lord, to contemplate the ruin that sheer perverse small minded tribalism has wrought on the British NHS.


    by jollyroger on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:15pm

    Apparently we only have 3,186 ICU beds in the entire state of NY?

    This is getting real personal for me, one of my nearest and dearest is 70 yrs. old, looks under 60, is quite healthy overall (beat prostate cancer 5 yrs. ago and never looked back) but has used a jolt of advair for "weak lung function" every morning for decades quite successfully. Say goodbye now?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 6:16pm

    Overall, I think you are still thinking inside the box as if the old world still existed. It doesn't. It's every fucking hand on deck right now, the entire spectrum of what we've got, capitalist to communist. VA system is just one teeny tiny little cog in the scheme of things, can't do much of anything without everyone else in the world. I.E., we may well end up with the start of a "universal basic income" right quicker than anyone ever thought, just have a different name. The world's economy is at a standstill and there isn't enough of the right stuff to buy, beg or steal. Time for big corps to really become persons, just like Romney said. They got to take care of their people or they will go kaput, there is no consumer economy without consumers....if nobody's working, no masks get made...look at Italy, a situation like that that simply cannot continue...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:00pm

