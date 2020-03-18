Remember how in 2016 the media and party told Bernie it's over, that Hillary had it wrapped up, just like for Joe with his whopping 150 margin post-Super Tuesday? Me neither.

I do remember a lot about Superdelegates, as if that changes things.



Hillary lead in pledged delegates:

197 Nebraska of 1130

206 Mississippi of 1334

321 Ohio of 2031 (halfway point)

296 Utah of 2162

230 Washington of 2304

================

4051 Total Pledged Delegates

Biden vs Bernie lead in pledged delegates

78 lead as of Virginia of 1502

150 lead as of Washington of 1867 (168 to other candidates) - almost halfway

286 lead as of Florida of 2176

======================

3979 Total Pledged Delegates

How about 2008, 3564 total pledged delegates

Hillary 20 lead as of Super Tuesday of 2,129

Ignoring Florida & Michigan as kind of cancelled (Hillary strong states)

Obama 101 lead after Wisconsin 2583

Obama 106 lead after Mississippi 2998

Obama 94 lead after PA out of 3085 (end of April)

Obama 109 lead after North Carolina out of 3313 (May 6)

Obama 86 lead after Oregon out of 3444

Obama 63 lead final of 3530 ignoring MI/FL

(MI/FL had 313 pledged delegates. A likely strong showing for Hillary in Jan or Feb primaries would have created a much different narrative, ignoring the constant barrage about Superdelegates)