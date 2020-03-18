Here are Warren's eight conditions: Companies must maintain payrolls and use federal funds to keep people working. Businesses must provide $15 an hour minimum wage quickly but no later than a year from the end

Companies would be permanently banned from engaging in stock buybacks.

Companies would be barred from paying out dividends or executive bonuses while they receive federal funds and the ban would be in place for three years.

Businesses would have to provide at least one seat to workers on their board of directors, though it could be more depending on size of the rescue package.

Collective bargaining agreements must remain in place.

Corporate boards must get shareholder approval for all political spending.

CEOs must certify their companies are complying with the rules and face criminal penalties for violating them.

Stock buybacks were illegal until 1982. The SEC, operating under the Reagan Republicans, passed rule 10b-18, which made stock buybacks legal. Up until the passing of this rule, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 considered large-scale share repurchases a form of stock manipulation. Stock manipulation that involved gaming share price to increase CEO pay and reward shareholders, by and large the wealthy. With full knowledge that in a downturn where they couldn't get new loans, the taxpayer would bail them out.

Boeing is in serious trouble. It's recent record of stock buybacks, dividends and CEO pay:

Marketwatch: