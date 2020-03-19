Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
“You yourself could be in harm’s way,” he said on CNN, noting that new cases show younger people can also suffer from serious illness as a result of the virus. “You’re not out of danger.”
Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said there’s another reason for younger people to follow the “social distancing” guidelines to avoid crowds and limit contact with others.
“You have a responsibility ― a societal responsibility ― to protect the vulnerable,” he said, adding:
“You do that, interestingly, by not letting yourself get infected because you need to make sure that you don’t inadvertently pass on the infection to someone who would not fare as well as you fared because you’re young and healthy.”
Viral footage has shown some people ― often younger people ― flocking to beaches for spring break and filling bars and clubs despite pleas from health authorities to stop.
The “party’s over” for spring breakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.
The GOPer — who has taken heat for not closing the beaches after hordes of college kids swarmed sun-splashed beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic — said the state will enforce guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about large crowds.
“The message I think for spring breakers is that the party’s over in Florida,” DeSantis said during an interview Thursday on “Fox & Friends.” “You’re not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state. Many of the hot spots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami beach, Fort Lauderdale, Clearwater Beach, are closed entirely for the time being.”
DeSantis also noted that he closed the state’s bars and nightclubs too.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/19/florida-governor-says-partys-over-for-spring-breakers-amid-coronavirus-crisis/
Finally
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 12:46pm