Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
MCCONNELL TO REPUBLICANS WHO HAVE PROBLEMS WITH THE HOUSE BILL: “My counsel is to gag and vote for it anyway.”— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 17, 2020
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
Refreshing and hopeful to see the politics stop among the elected executive positions wherever it happens:
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems https://t.co/6Z4mBjxKQW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) March 20, 2020
Always good to go outside the box, check out things from a different P.O.V. ?
Full translation of Islamic State editorial this week on #coronavirus pandemic. In short, it is God’s torment. Muslims should exploit opportunity to free prisoners & attack disbelievers. Best way to avoid God’s torment is obedience, above all thru jihad https://t.co/iQiH4UgGCD
The revenge of the "Deep State"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis," Sanders told CNN's Manu Raju. "Right now, I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"
Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican congressman said he had developed symptoms of illness, including a high fever and headache, on Saturday. On Wednesday, he got notice he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I’m feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart tweeted, urging people to “take this seriously” and follow federal health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Though he has been self-quarantined for several days, he was on the floor of the House voting on Friday, where he presumably came in contact with other lawmakers.
The New York Stock Exchange will move to fully electronic trading on Monday and trading as well as regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities “will continue without interruption,” according to a statement.
Two people at the NYSE tested positive for coronavirus, the NYSE said in a statement [.....]
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:44pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:43am
The Scaramouche:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:48am
Unemployment claims, MN, OH, PA:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 11:58pm
Megan McArdle:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:52am
It's so bad Fox News is reversing itself:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 2:21pm
Good point; no need for social distancing for 18 mos. if everyone was tested. Even better if it was eventually cheap enough to test whether symptomatic or not:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 1:44am
Again: a future of cheap universal testing and treatment for positives, it's a meme:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:53am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 2:15am
but it can be handled, we can do this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:25pm
Could Kentucky and Tennessee be turned into one state with one senator? Tenntucky?
by NCD on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 7:47pm
Randia. With state motto: Live Free AND Die
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 9:01pm
from another thread of tweets about the lack of facemasks in the U.S.
BUT BUT BUT he wore BLACKFACE!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:50am
Trial by fire for our modern times: an inappropriately tinted facemask, a culturally appropriated facemask, or likely Coronavirus infection - which do you choose?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:30pm
perfect enemy of good writ large
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:59am
The next nightmare: drug shortage on the horizon:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 2:21am
From the health care reporter for The Hill:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 3:21pm
Cavaet to all Americans: do not trust anything the man in the front of the curtain says as the actual reality of any situation or fact: FDA disputes Trump's statement on the use of Chloroquine to combat COVID-19 Coronavirus 1 hour ago
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:38pm
Oh no please no,someone argue different, that legally we NYC denizens are not prisoners of De Blasio:
Gov. Cuomo please please don't abandon us with him! PLEASE!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 7:05pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 7:47pm
speaking of god, just caught this retweeted by Ken White, aka "popehat"
Edit to add what Ken White just added:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:31pm
1) God does not exist - Nietszche killed him
2) But if he did, even he would need a bailout about now.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 5:17am
this is a very interesting comment in that his self-description is accurate, I checked his feed, definitely conservative:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:38pm