By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman @ HuffPost.com, March 20
Economists from Goldman Sachs are forecasting a dramatic 24% drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the coming months, as governments, businesses, schools and more announce increasingly strict measures to keep people at home and apart to try to slow the spread of coronavirus nationwide.
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
Refreshing and hopeful to see the politics stop among the elected executive positions wherever it happens:
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems https://t.co/6Z4mBjxKQW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) March 20, 2020
Always good to go outside the box, check out things from a different P.O.V. ?
Full translation of Islamic State editorial this week on #coronavirus pandemic. In short, it is God’s torment. Muslims should exploit opportunity to free prisoners & attack disbelievers. Best way to avoid God’s torment is obedience, above all thru jihad https://t.co/iQiH4UgGCD
The revenge of the "Deep State"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis," Sanders told CNN's Manu Raju. "Right now, I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"
Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican congressman said he had developed symptoms of illness, including a high fever and headache, on Saturday. On Wednesday, he got notice he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I’m feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart tweeted, urging people to “take this seriously” and follow federal health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Though he has been self-quarantined for several days, he was on the floor of the House voting on Friday, where he presumably came in contact with other lawmakers.
The New York Stock Exchange will move to fully electronic trading on Monday and trading as well as regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities “will continue without interruption,” according to a statement.
Two people at the NYSE tested positive for coronavirus, the NYSE said in a statement [.....]
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
Also too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:00pm
Warnings unheeded
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 4:49pm
But this time, as opposed to 9/11, is not always just plain idiocy, as there may have been insider trading on the whole thingie:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:10pm
and Rick Wilson thinks Senator Burr doth protest too much:
Edit to add, Law and Crime's roundup:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:22pm
Burr helps acquit Trump Feb 5 and quietly sells his stock on a pandemic scare Feb 13, 8 days later. Even Pence would be better than Trump. But the GOP wants to own it all.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 2:42am
The best people redux
https://digbysblog.net/2020/03/who-was-the-wingnut-grifter-throwing-trum...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 8:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 8:46pm
So GOP had 3 wks w virus coming to remove Trump, but decided on Feb 5 to let Trump screw up the pandemic and bring the nation down, some taking advantage of secret briefings to illegally use insider trading to sell off stocks while publicly playing down the dangers. #MAGA Patriots one and all.
[I am concerned the case of a female Senator w $500mill family wealth that a selloff if $1m is easily within discretion of her personal broker (or her husband), and quite possibly not discussed with her. If I was trying to hedge on $500m, I'd sell off at least $50m]
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:04pm
the latest from her
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:13pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:10pm
Marcy Wheeler's opinions
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:42pm
Frank Rich:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:44pm
Adam Schiff:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:47pm