Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
“You yourself could be in harm’s way,” he said on CNN, noting that new cases show younger people can also suffer from serious illness as a result of the virus. “You’re not out of danger.”
Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said there’s another reason for younger people to follow the “social distancing” guidelines to avoid crowds and limit contact with others.
“You have a responsibility ― a societal responsibility ― to protect the vulnerable,” he said, adding:
“You do that, interestingly, by not letting yourself get infected because you need to make sure that you don’t inadvertently pass on the infection to someone who would not fare as well as you fared because you’re young and healthy.”
Viral footage has shown some people ― often younger people ― flocking to beaches for spring break and filling bars and clubs despite pleas from health authorities to stop.
Comments
The “party’s over” for spring breakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.
The GOPer — who has taken heat for not closing the beaches after hordes of college kids swarmed sun-splashed beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic — said the state will enforce guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about large crowds.
“The message I think for spring breakers is that the party’s over in Florida,” DeSantis said during an interview Thursday on “Fox & Friends.” “You’re not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state. Many of the hot spots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami beach, Fort Lauderdale, Clearwater Beach, are closed entirely for the time being.”
DeSantis also noted that he closed the state’s bars and nightclubs too.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/19/florida-governor-says-partys-over-for-spring-breakers-amid-coronavirus-crisis/
Finally
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 12:46pm
When I saw this story, I thought of the Florida spring breakers and how maybe DeSantis should keep them there, but "lock em up"
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 3:37pm
There was no plan to prevent the crowd
There is no plan on releasing the crowd
Tracking down everyone who came to the beaches would be impossible
Many schools are closed, so can't be organized to take temperatures or ask about cough, fever, etc.
The only way out seems to be doing massive testing.
Edit to add:
The Trump administration knew that this could happen
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/us/politics/trump-coronavirus-outbreak.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:01pm
The only reason you aren't surrounded by hundreds of thousands of victims of the Chinese virus, like PP is in Europe, is that Trump acted decisively in January to shut down China air traffic, Your moron leaders and sycophants spent the three years before that action trying to frame and impeach Trump and produced nothing of value for the country including nothing to prepare us for a pandemic.
I don't know what you mean by 'massive testing; but the private sector is delivering rapid throughput machines to handle the needed testing and the CDC will begin targeted random testing to get useful data to allocate resources where most needed.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:47pm
I always appreciate it when you stop by and confirm my impression of the intelligence level of Trump supporters for all to see.
Edit to add:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/trump-dissed-coronavirus-pandemic-worry-now-claims-he-warned-about-it.html
Your dear leader said that a malaria drug was approved for use in treating Coronavirus. Trump's lie was rapidly corrected by the FDA commissioner.
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-coronavirus-trump-malaria-treatment-20200319-xlog5iridzesfogd4hrr3wrkdi-story.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 9:56pm
Trump had to order the FDA to fast-track these promising treatments and today they approved the malaria drugs and other treatments for use.
In January,the WHO was parroting commie China's lies that the virus was not transmitted from human to human but as soon as he learned the truth he acted immediately to protect you and everyone else.
You might feel safer if you joined PP where smart Woke folks like you and your ilk control everything ,they're doing a great job over there.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:05pm
He has done nothing of the sort. What he is doing is making up "Trump is the heeero here" narratives for gullible like you, as usual. He has no idea how to fast track anything. If and when that happens it won't be because of him, it will be because underlings and Congress think it's the right thing to do and they'll let him think he did it and they'll also let him think and say something got done when they didn't do it because they didn't think it wise. He's total Potemkin now, no one follows his orders, not even Jared. He's way behind the eight ball on everything going on now, governors (along with Pence) are way ahead of him, and when he doesn't follow the script the underlings give him, it really shows him up as a fool right away. Because people are actually listening to scientists and medical people now. Including even Fox News.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:18pm
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/19/politics/fact-check-chloroquine-trump-fda/index.html
Dr. David Ho was on The Rachel Maddox Show today stating that chloroquine May have some mild effect in decreasing duration of disease. There is no early data that it decreases morbidity or mortality in Coronavirus infection.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:21pm
I was gonna but then I thought: why bother with the links, as Anonymous is here to express to us all about how his president is a god, a stable genius fixing everything, who will save him and humankind. When everyone else right now can see he's a flimflam man worse then Sgt. Bilko, looking more and more like the Mr. Haney character from Green Acres every day.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:51pm
I know, but it was such a target rich environment.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 7:17am
such a genius, afraid of truth, still into fantasy asking state governments to fudge the numbers as if like the WSJ and Fox Business News and Financial Times would be so stupid to go along with that and try to fool investors:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:45am
not to mention this whole thing; the market knows, not stupid:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:48am
for chrissake Anonymous, it's time to come out of fantasy land now! Even Tucker Carlson has quit your shtick, you're basically out there alone, you know:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 12:53am
Hey Anon, If Trump had put half the energy into Coronavirus as he did trying to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine and China, all that coordination with foreign governments... Imagine how much better off we'd be. Virus masks? A thing for the governor's. What Biden's kid did? Need the Secretary of State, Secretary of Energy, and a special extralegal task force led by Rudy Giuliani. *Your* government at "work".
And your asshole representatives had a chance to easily remove Trump o Feb 5, just 1 1/2 months ago. Shitty as Pence is, I'd have welcomed him more for a crisis like this than than an egomaniac who only cares about his mentions and tracking for November.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 3:04am
Hey Anon, no capisco - not all Europe's "Italy" despite the best efforts of several Caesars. Some countries don't have *any* death's yet, fortunately.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 2:54am
Hey Anon! Process this!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:12pm
Deconstructing Fauci tapes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:51pm
SNL or Trevor Noah could not have done a better job.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:58pm
here's another Fauci vid.-- swearing under breath?
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:57pm
Spring Breakers: Analysis and Meaning
https://youtu.be/478sP9ET044
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 6:23pm
hey thanks for sharing that, I ran across the end of the movie on cable one night and from that I guessed something Larry Clark-ish was going on but really couldn't actually tolerate watching the thing itself. It really is a very Trumpian meme going on there, isn't it?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 7:21pm
Director wrote screenplay for Kids. I actually found Spring Break watchable in a weird way, perhaps easier from beginning finding how it differs camera/mood from a typical teen slut film, but the film to see at least 20 minutes of is his Gummo if you want a slight taste of how badly we miscalculate flyover country and what is America. (Director was the only one permanently banned from Letterman after found going through Meryl Streep's purse backstage - but worth watching his Letterman performance as well - unusual, say. Perhaps it's just the meth/oxycontin talking, or aome inner state more profound...)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:55am
It's all Micky Mouse and Disneyland.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 5:27am
& the UK's going down the Tubes
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 5:29am
NYT
Trump will crash our hospital and medical care system before this is over, and blame anything or anybody else for his despicable behavior, lies and inaction.
A national emergency requires leadership only the President and his administration can provide. His only objective is to praise himself, deny responsibility and use "Chinese" virus racist diversions to distract from his and his administrations incompetence.
When the body count increases to thousands, Trump will say something like:
by NCD on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:16pm
not to mention bandannas, sports masks...something better than nothing...
Actually I've seen other stories of "home front war effort" type things where people stuck not working are starting up projects of just making decent ones out of the right type of materials, there are instructions available around for homemade decent versions of surgical masks from "doctors without borders" types they are just not "N95" and time consuming to make. If the gummint nor capitalism can't deliver, smart human beings still think up a way, that part is encouraging about our species!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:28pm
Bloomberg story on Drumpf's fantasy mask bullshit:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:42am
here's an example of nurses making them (they have spare time!?)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 8:57pm
A little bit of Oxy, the patients sleep like babies...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:06pm
100 Million Mask Challenge @ https://www.providence.org/lp/100m-masks
Rachel Maddow talking about this and other similar groups right now, should be on her show website soon
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:33pm
from Coronavirus in N.Y.: ‘Deluge’ of Cases Begins Hitting Hospitals
There are already critical shortages: A Bronx hospital is running out of ventilators. In Brooklyn, doctors are reusing masks.
By Brian M. Rosenthal, Joseph Goldstein & Michael Rothfeld @ NYTimes.com, March 20
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/21/2020 - 4:08am
"And",, added Trump, "they knew what they were getting into" (when they elected me...)
by jollyroger on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 5:04pm
But the mask thing is an extra special stubborn lying thing this time, as he refuses for some reason to use the Defense Production Act
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 8:54pm
wow, AMAZING example of how you can get surprised by people on Twitter, you suspect he's tweeting about movies from mom's basement but turns out he's nearly like a character out of "Crazy Rich Asians", owns a factory that can switch product on a dime and is going to:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/21/2020 - 3:30am
update from Zhang:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/21/2020 - 3:33am
back on topic, new updated stats:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:54pm