Recovering from this mess, when the day comes, will require leaders of remarkable flexibility--not ideological purity. Govt, industry, pharma, communities, banks, science, global will all *need* to be involved in rebuilding. Power to the bridge builders. https://t.co/IU870PuxlA— Jonathan Metzl (@JonathanMetzl) March 15, 2020
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman @ HuffPost.com, March 20
Economists from Goldman Sachs are forecasting a dramatic 24% drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the coming months, as governments, businesses, schools and more announce increasingly strict measures to keep people at home and apart to try to slow the spread of coronavirus nationwide.
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
Refreshing and hopeful to see the politics stop among the elected executive positions wherever it happens:
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems https://t.co/6Z4mBjxKQW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) March 20, 2020
Always good to go outside the box, check out things from a different P.O.V. ?
Full translation of Islamic State editorial this week on #coronavirus pandemic. In short, it is God’s torment. Muslims should exploit opportunity to free prisoners & attack disbelievers. Best way to avoid God’s torment is obedience, above all thru jihad https://t.co/iQiH4UgGCD
The revenge of the "Deep State"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis," Sanders told CNN's Manu Raju. "Right now, I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"
Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican congressman said he had developed symptoms of illness, including a high fever and headache, on Saturday. On Wednesday, he got notice he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I’m feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart tweeted, urging people to “take this seriously” and follow federal health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Though he has been self-quarantined for several days, he was on the floor of the House voting on Friday, where he presumably came in contact with other lawmakers.
The New York Stock Exchange will move to fully electronic trading on Monday and trading as well as regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities “will continue without interruption,” according to a statement.
Two people at the NYSE tested positive for coronavirus, the NYSE said in a statement [.....]
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
Yes, Viriginia, there is no more they can do, they've used up all their tricks. Up to the private sector now.
Andrew Yang:
I think: no more idiotic MAGA, that's over:
Well I suppose if you really wanted to do it, you could close the border to international travel and trade, make all airports and airlines only domestic?
correct:
though maybe Whole Foods would think about it. Not Comcast, they realize they need human beings.
more on the thing with Trump trying to get German vaccine research for MAGA alone:
No professional basketball or baseball till at least June, and even then only broadcast, no fans:
Listening to the debate between Joe and Bernie. Joe knows the exact specifics of what has to be done on every question so far, he's absolutely thought out everything and would be ready to step right in to be Commander-in-chief tomorrow morning. Exact plans. And Bernie sounds like a undergrad college student blathering general ideology of class war and medical system theoreticals, really pitiful, hasn't a single plan in mind. Hasn't a clue what he'd do with this crisis. Every single time so far. It's a striking difference, Bernie clearly out of his league, go back to Senate bloviating.
Not surprised. We are not like Sweden only because everybody else forgot to look at the numbers and then shout about it.
"We spend $7600 more per person per year than Sweden, I will end that and give every American better healthcare for half with no copays, no maximum, no limit at any doctor they choose, by taxing billionaires and speculators!!"
by NCD on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:51pm
Except I don't believe Biden really cares about getting any of that stuff he mentions done. And I doubt that if he tries he'll actually get them done.
You know those T-shirts that say, "My parents went to Hawaii and all I got was this fucking T-shirt" That's how I feel. We had a democrat for president for 8 years and most of the time the house and to start 60 votes in the senate and all we got was fucking Obamacare. But for Biden it was, "a big fucking deal." That's how Biden and I look at things completely differently.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:47pm
It was a big fucking deal to Republicans, which is why they've been trying to destroy it for 10 years, and almost did if it weren't for one single vote, from McCain. They may yet succeed in that effort, with the case before the Supreme Court.
It was also a bfd to millions of people who use it, and didn't have insurance before it.
by NCD on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:56pm
Yes, it sticks in my craw how much Biden on one hand did same things as Hillary, on other hand often had much worse stances than her, and often deceitful, yet the whole apparatus will dutifully line up behind Joe, but such is the unfairness of our society.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:36am
Wikipedia entry on Sam Altman
Breitbart's economics editor supports $1,000 per month from the gummint for every U.S. citizen during duration of crisis. Retweeted by Andrew Yang:
The Dear Leader McConnell suddenly sees "urgent" things need to be done:
This is not an "emergency" - it's a Black Swan (made worse by idiot trifecta). Reasonable preparations are largely inadequate, however much some disaster preparation is useful and appreciated. No one puts away enough to subsidize their whole workforce for months. Creativity and charity is required now.
[yes, firing the entire pandemic staff doesn't create a Black Swan, and we knew some disease would go viral eventually - but for *individual companies* this has usually been beyond their basics. Perhaps no more...]
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:40am
A Sunday Without Church: In Crisis, a Nation Asks, ‘What Is Community?’
Canceled religious services are another symbol of a lost chance to be still, to breathe and to gather together.
By Elizabeth Dias @ NYTimes.com, March 15
Yeah, maybe Jesus'll come back about now - would be hardly noticed. Though maybe he could turn napkins into ventilators as a course in miracles. BTW, where's Marianne when we need her? Paper tiger.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 7:38am
Ordinary eye-talians say learn from their stoopid mistakes:
Some uppity governors around:
(Reminder: Breitbart Economics editor, too--see story upthread)
amazing to behold, just heard him to say this live on the teevee
more wonders:
Or he has Coronavirus and that sobered him up?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:23pm
how Trump White House got to today:
De Blasio has a lot of similarities to Trump:
Awful. I'm starting to share your opinion of De Blasio.
by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:42pm
I'll just leave you with that I have always been reminded of Jeffrey Jones as the Emporer in "Amadeus":
More on De Blasio being Trumpish:
Gorka has survival of the fittest delusionary thoughts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:41pm
Note: story is from March 13
Sloan Kettering has at least 5 infected employees, 3 infected patients, and less than a week of masks left!
Cancer patients might start to think twice about continuing treatment right now?
lookie what the Pentagon found in the storage:
Barack Obama:
Uncle Andrew needs you!
a genuine stable genius! awesome!
Excellent splainer on what the Federal Reserve has done the last two weeks and why:
