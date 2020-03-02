    Radio Free Tom's Reality Check Twitter Lecture & Pep Talk

    By artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:26am |

    Rick adds:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:47am

    Rick Scott vies to rule the Internet's next 5 minutes, kinda fails miserably.

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 6:30am

    re: Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:06pm

    But but but he knows how to switch on a dime from outrage and victimhood to: Stable Genius MAGA Winner. What does one do with this?

    Great poll in Iowa, where I just landed for a Big Rally! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/4YCo01XYCn

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    Thank you Iowa, I love you! https://t.co/zooBXErdcV

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    This November, we are going to defeat the Radical Socialist Democrats and win the Great State of Iowa in a Historic Landslide! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/jYIbSdyGjU

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    To keep America Safe, we have fully rebuilt the U.S. Military – it is now stronger, more powerful, and more lethal than ever before. Thanks to the courage of American Heroes, the ISIS Caliphate has been DESTROYED & its founder & leader – the animal known as al-Baghdadi – is DEAD! pic.twitter.com/9LXDf6mJKf

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    Washington Dems have spent the last 3 years trying to overturn the last election – and we will make sure they face another crushing defeat in the NEXT ELECTION. Together, we are going to win back the House, we are going to hold the Senate, & we are going to keep the White House! pic.twitter.com/VshQceiwUA

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    Americans across the political spectrum are disgusted by the Washington Democrats’ Partisan Hoaxes, Witch Hunts, & Con Jobs. Registered Democrats and Independents are leaving the Democrat Party in droves, & we are welcoming these voters to the Republican Party w/ wide open arms! pic.twitter.com/UCdQXY3vPn

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    THE BEST IS YET TO COME! pic.twitter.com/SOn6wRV9Zs

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:51am

    p.s. especially the chart in the last tweet, for which I have not checked the accuracy.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:53am

    From  @ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist. tonight:

    and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:56pm

    Radio Tom's reality check for the Trump fans in the heartland: you see, he doesn't know Missouri from Kansas, like I said he doesn't give a shit about you:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:43am

    He's been in Washington state too long - should get out and see the rest of the country.

    Seriously, this is one advanced age or ever-ignorant screwup. Following the Super Bowl? And the Chiefs were hug e stuff in the early 70s - woulda thought that bit of t ivua would've imprinted his reptilian brain. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 1:08am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:18pm

    Super Tuesday eve Rick Wilson warning:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 9:10pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:37am

    Rick trying out a new program:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:24am

    1/ I seem to have upset the MAGAe for pondering the question of Fox viewership vs eventual COVID fatalities.

    First, there is an absolute correlation between support for Trump and intensity of fox viewership. Not debatable.

    2nd, their content undeniably downplayed COVID...

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 22, 2020

    2/ ...as the flu, a media/Dem hoax, etc. Seven long, long, long weeks when their audience might have taken this more seriously, and where their most important viewe might have done more than lie, cover his ass, and downplay COVID.

    Youre not really upset with me.

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 22, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:37am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:52am

