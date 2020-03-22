Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Mr. President — stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them where they need to go. https://t.co/uIi1Rxha1C— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020
Dems believe GOP language in the stimulus bill would exclude certain nonprofits that take Medicaid from being eligible for funding, such as home and community-based disability providers and nursing homes, mental health providers; and rape crisis centers. https://t.co/jcL7FdicrY— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2020
Gtech have stopped making vacuum cleaners and garden machinery, and now solely focus on producing VENTILATORS.— Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 22, 2020
They will be able to produce a THOUSAND A DAY.
A 1000 a day is incredible! And all for the NHS.
The virus is, like many viruses, mutating. This will complicate creation of vaccines. There has, in fact, never been a vaccine for a coronavirus.
I spent the last week reporting on the public health disaster at Fox News. What I found was a vacuum at the top. https://t.co/XvB65T4gPV— Ben Smith (@benyt) March 22, 2020
IBM partners with White House to direct supercomputing power for #coronavirus research | @CNNBusiness https://t.co/Ao1prNZtaL— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 22, 2020
"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa— Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) March 23, 2020
He understated the extent of the crisis. He overstated the availability of tests. He falsely blamed Obama. He said he didn't shake hands in India despite many photos of him shaking hands in India.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 22, 2020
Trump has been serially dishonest about the coronavirus: https://t.co/93Uu30PVqS
Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
UK hotels to become homeless shelters under coronavirus plan https://t.co/KIO2rxyHIO— Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 21, 2020
Giant Eagle Offers $10 Million In Bonus Pay To Employees – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/3CFFNdTKin— bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 22, 2020
and denying them protective equipment
Coronavirus: Russia doctors say government is covering up cases - Business Insider https://t.co/MYsVsZMyUl— Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) March 21, 2020
A warning that COVID-19 does not just attack those over 65.
New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.
The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.
The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned
BREAKING: U.S. hospitals are warning that they are so strapped for cash that without some financial relief, they will be unable to meet their payrolls in a matter of weeks and some could be forced to close just as coronavirus cases are surging. https://t.co/trfutvEs5A— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 21, 2020
“I have patients in their early 40s and, yeah, I was kind of shocked. I’m seeing people who look relatively healthy with a minimal health history, and they are completely wiped out, like they’ve been hit by a truck. This is knocking out what should be perfectly fit, healthy people. Patients will be on minimal support, on a little bit of oxygen, and then all of a sudden, they go into complete respiratory arrest, shut down and can’t breathe at all.”
Joe has youth vote after all...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/23/think_joe_biden_ha...
And they are more likely to vote now too. Certainly they'll be likely to vote in November.
Now just pray he has a good immune system and strong lungs if he gets coronavirus.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:17pm