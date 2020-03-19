Just spoke with @amyklobuchar's husband, John Bessler, earlier. He's got COVID-19 & is in the hospital w/pneumonia. Amy had told me he was cranky, but we had a fun call - lots of laughs & then some coughing (him). But his temp went down today! Wishing him a very quick recovery.
Dems believe GOP language in the stimulus bill would exclude certain nonprofits that take Medicaid from being eligible for funding, such as home and community-based disability providers and nursing homes, mental health providers; and rape crisis centers. https://t.co/jcL7FdicrY
"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa
Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
Hence, our high numbers. Thank you, Guv.
artappraiser Fri, 03/20/2020
YMMV
PeraclesPlease Sat, 03/21/2020
Republican legislators in Kentucky want their COVID numbers to be more like Tennessee, so they are working to suppress Democratic Party votes.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/as-coronavirus-creates-unprecedented-obstacles-to-voting-kentucky-adds-another-voter-id/2020/03/20/74268bd6-6ad4-11ea-9923-57073adce27c_story.html
Republicans really want to see us die.
rmrd0000 Sat, 03/21/2020
I saw this a while ago live on CNN, too, it was great, Newsom really gave out hope vibes, seemed genuinely excited and invigorated over all the positive "thousand points of light" type developments getting to a critical mass:
If I run across the vid.,I'll post it.
artappraiser Sat, 03/21/2020
Dream on, would be nice to stop feeding the troll but we're not at that level of destruction of the status quo yet.
artappraiser Sun, 03/22/2020
Gov. Pritzer to troll Trump:
artappraiser Sun, 03/22/2020
artappraiser Sun, 03/22/2020
Gov. Cuomo:
artappraiser Sun, 03/22/2020
Florida's De Santis on Sunday:
artappraiser Mon, 03/23/2020
artappraiser Mon, 03/23/2020