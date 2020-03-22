    Uncle Joe appears to be starting his campaign against Trump

    By artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:22pm |

    Mr. President — stop lying and start acting. Use the full extent of your authorities, now, to ensure that we are producing all essential goods and delivering them where they need to go. https://t.co/uIi1Rxha1C

    — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:45pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:28am

    Joe has youth vote after all...

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/23/think_joe_biden_ha...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 8:06am

    And they are more likely to vote now too. Certainly they'll be likely to vote in November.

    Now just pray he has a good immune system and strong lungs if he gets coronavirus.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:17pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:13pm

    Or is silence the best weapon?

    Maybe the Silent Majority quietly votes Quasimodo out in November to loud bells a-ringing and our national nightmare is (almost) over?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 1:11am

