"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa— Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) March 23, 2020
@ BBC Africa live, March 23-24
10:30 Death of Zimbabwe broadcaster (30 yrs. old), a tragedy....
3:24 Nigeria confirms four more cases as flight ban starts...
2:31 Rwanda's coronavirus cases nearly double in a day....
1:54 Uganda confirms eight more cases of coronavirus....
1:12 Ghana confirms second death from coronavirus....
0:39 Senegal and Ivory Coast declare emergency over virus....
14:48 'We must do everything within our means'; South Africa's president announces tough coronavirus measures....
continued at link
JUST IN: Democrats on the House Overisght Committee say the Postal Service "will not survive the summer" without "immediate" support. pic.twitter.com/TLRM7heJJ8— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 24, 2020
Piggybacking on President Donald Trump’s desire to quickly end social distancing restrictions to restart the U.S. economy, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Monday that senior citizens would be willing to sacrifice their lives to the new coronavirus in order to save the economy for their kids and grandchildren.
With the president and many of his allies (including several Fox News hosts) currently pushing to reject health experts’ advice on slowing the spread of the virus so the economy can be restarted in a matter of weeks, Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off his Monday night show by hearing from “both sides” of the issue.
A group of doctors in Virginia is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to release information about whether black communities are being left behind as the shortage of coronavirus tests continues in the US.
They’re concerned that black communities and other underserved groups might be disproportionately missing out on getting tested for COVID-19, in the absence of data breaking down who’s been tested so far by race and ethnicity.
The mortgage industry needs $36 billion -- stat! https://t.co/dcyuxvDJRJ— Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) March 23, 2020
Brilliant piece @nytimes on PRC propaganda machine's goals:— Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) March 19, 2020
1)Spinning optimism
2)Protecting Chinese image
3)Disputing the origin of the virus (not Made in China narrative)https://t.co/QxSO9fNdKM
As countries across the world announce lockdowns and multibillion-euro bailouts, they know it's only a short-term fix https://t.co/P5kCtWgOSp— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 23, 2020
Just spoke with @amyklobuchar's husband, John Bessler, earlier. He's got COVID-19 & is in the hospital w/pneumonia. Amy had told me he was cranky, but we had a fun call - lots of laughs & then some coughing (him). But his temp went down today! Wishing him a very quick recovery.— Al Franken (@alfranken) March 23, 2020
Dems believe GOP language in the stimulus bill would exclude certain nonprofits that take Medicaid from being eligible for funding, such as home and community-based disability providers and nursing homes, mental health providers; and rape crisis centers. https://t.co/jcL7FdicrY— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2020
Gtech have stopped making vacuum cleaners and garden machinery, and now solely focus on producing VENTILATORS.— Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 22, 2020
They will be able to produce a THOUSAND A DAY.
A 1000 a day is incredible! And all for the NHS.
https://t.co/X31NfY6Qxg
The virus is, like many viruses, mutating. This will complicate creation of vaccines. There has, in fact, never been a vaccine for a coronavirus.
I spent the last week reporting on the public health disaster at Fox News. What I found was a vacuum at the top. https://t.co/XvB65T4gPV— Ben Smith (@benyt) March 22, 2020
IBM partners with White House to direct supercomputing power for #coronavirus research | @CNNBusiness https://t.co/Ao1prNZtaL— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 22, 2020
Comments
Non-Times version
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-symptoms-loss-of-smell-taste...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 8:08am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 3:48am
This is why we should stop bathing. it's a win win. With the shortage of tests we can quickly identify those infected if they don't notice. And it aids in keeping social distancing.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 4:36am
Down around your stretch of the border we hardly need a wall anymore. Even the Rio Grande's reluctant to flow there.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 5:47am