In the last 24 hours, it has become clear that, despite warnings from experts like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice lives to try and save the economy and his chances for re-election.
The amazing thing is that some of his prominent supporters are starting to say the silent part out loud. Consider the comments of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who, a few days ago, said, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”
In other words, we take inherent risks all the time. Why should a global pandemic be any different?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-party-of-life-embraces-trumps-gdp-death-cult?ref=home
Sounded better in the original German
“Our starting point is not the individual:
We do not subscribe to the view that one should feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, or clothe the naked … Our objectives are different: We must have a healthy people in order to prevail in the world.”
― Joseph Goebbels
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/281832.Joseph_Goebbels
Rupert Murdoch told the virus seriously while his on air talent said the virus story was an attempt to attack Trump
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/23/business/media/fox-news-coronavirus-rupert-murdoch.html?action=click&module=News&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:12pm
I posted Smith's first story on the above here on Sunday.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 3:05pm
Thanks
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 3:13pm
Liberty University wants to reopen dormitories despite the pandemic
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jerry-falwell-misled-me-on-reopening-liberty-university-city-manager-says?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 4:25pm
Great. Trump wants Republicans to "pack the churches" on Easter, it'll be "beautiful", by which he may have meant "rapturous" in his limited vocabulary. Democrats especially on the elite coasts are assumed to miss out on this "Assumption".
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 4:53pm