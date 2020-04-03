Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
Google, Facebook and Amazon are now a public utility — and they should be policed in the same way as electricity and water companies https://t.co/VhENxnuELb— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 25, 2020
Check her whole thread of tweets starting here:
When I was elected, I committed to being transparent and accountable. I have kept that promise throughout my time in Congress. (1/4)— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020
If you want one thing to read so you can learn where we are with the pandemic and what to expect, I recommend this by @edyong209 of @TheAtlantic. https://t.co/e8Qe142OCE It's not behind a paywall. It doesn't bothsides every Trump mention. Nor is it "about" Trump. Clear and calm.
Prince Charles has been advised he was contagious with coronavirus starting on March 13, a royal source said.— CNN International (@cnni) March 25, 2020
The Prince last saw Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, according the Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/MlJGsr7PSb pic.twitter.com/EL1ZwFBHWP
Hydroxychloroquine, a medicine for malaria that President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for coronavirus, was no more effective than conventional care, a small study found.
By Ellen Gabler @ NYTimes.com, March 24
Doctors are hoarding medications touted as possible coronavirus treatments by writing prescriptions for themselves and family members, according to pharmacy boards in states across the country.
The stockpiling has become so worrisome in Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Texas that the boards in those states have issued emergency restrictions or guidelines on how the drugs can be dispensed at pharmacies. More states are expected to follow suit.
“Ladies and gentleman, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said right before 1am after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office following negotiations that have spanned around the clock since last Friday. "We have a deal."— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020
"No more of these anywhere, statewide, ever, for any reason," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents, announcing that one twenty-something tested positive for coronavirus after attending a "coronavirus party" https://t.co/tR8rOmoXrU— The Cut (@TheCut) March 25, 2020
“Usually we’ll have 50 governors that will call it the same time. I think we are doing very well. But it’s a two-way street. They have to treat us well, also. They can’t say, “Oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.” We’re doing a great job. Like in New York where we’re building, as I said, four hospitals, four medical centers. We’re literally building hospitals and medical centers. And then I hear that there’s a problem with ventilators. Well we sent them ventilators. And they could have had 15,000 or 16,000 – all they had to do was order them two years ago. But they decided not to do it. They can’t blame us for that.” Trump today on Fox News
By Jeffrey Gettleman & Kai Schultz from New Delhi @ NYTimes.com, March 24
With four hours’ notice, India’s prime minister announced that no one could leave their homes for 21 days — the most severe step taken anywhere in the war against the coronavirus.
In the last 24 hours, it has become clear that, despite warnings from experts like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice lives to try and save the economy and his chances for re-election.
The amazing thing is that some of his prominent supporters are starting to say the silent part out loud. Consider the comments of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who, a few days ago, said, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”
In other words, we take inherent risks all the time. Why should a global pandemic be any different?
@ BBC Africa live, March 23-24
10:30 Death of Zimbabwe broadcaster (30 yrs. old), a tragedy....
3:24 Nigeria confirms four more cases as flight ban starts...
2:31 Rwanda's coronavirus cases nearly double in a day....
1:54 Uganda confirms eight more cases of coronavirus....
1:12 Ghana confirms second death from coronavirus....
0:39 Senegal and Ivory Coast declare emergency over virus....
14:48 'We must do everything within our means'; South Africa's president announces tough coronavirus measures....
continued at link
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am
Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm
Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm
It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.
Edit to add:
Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math".
The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html
Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:49pm
Though here's a perfect example of when criticism might be warranted. I admit I did laugh:
(comes to mind a sense of humor about this type of thing can do a lot)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:19pm
I wonder if Germans have a split reality, where they see Nazi villains in movies as a completely different tribe? I mean, there's always a bad German like in Die Hard (dutifully played by the late great Englishman Alan Rickman), I assume Germans just learn to disassociate and become a Bruce Willis or Sgt Powell American for the duration of the film. I mean, that *is* what movies bring us, fantasy, no? And besides, are Germans the Adenauer new capitalists or the Ossi retrogrades? 30 years even that divide fades for the under-40 set.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:53pm
well I do definitely see disassociation on Angela's part here, she's thinking "I'm just another 21st century western leader like all the rest of em", yeah and I think it's actually a good sign of conversion to global-think. It's a similar thing to white American descendants of Ellis Ilsland hordes being blamed for slavery, they go "say what? that has nothing to do with me"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:12pm
Comes to mind it can be a dangerous distraction and in that it has little difference from how Trump operates by using distraction. Where all coverage is put within the context of a certain frame.
Like he says:
That's Trumpies and Trump too. It's just pandering to demographics, identitarian demographics. Not to offer information to open minds but to reinforce ideological beliefs with cherry picked coverage, bias confirmation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 5:59pm