    Just do it.

    By Flavius on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:31am |

    We need 300 million masks and ,say, 5 million Ventilators. Fine.  order them   made. Next week,

    Or OK ,the next week. Whatever.

    The Post Office can distribute them To the best available list. They'd know how to do that.

    Meanwhile  commission the three most competent  suppliers to design the best  replacement  masks or ventilators that can go into production afterwards, To replace the ones that need it. 

    Instead of  prospecting for remote hill tops or valleys where he could   foster the first sprouts of the resumption of a full economy,Trump should  deal  with Coronavirus .Now.

    Or let Pence do it.

    Or Elizabeth Warren.

     

     

     

    Hey I am soooo glad to see your name. That is all.

    P.S. Okay--I'll add this on topic: Flavius would be a good one to put in charge, too.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:03am

    The National Guard is very good at logistics.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:49am

    Lead, follow ,or get out of the way.


    by Flavius on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:00am

    The Governors are doing the job that Trump refuses to do. Unfortunately, that means states are in direct competition with each other.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:22am

    The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

     

    Plainly meant to insult the media, Trump instead revealed his total self-absorption. No one can honestly believe he makes decisions based on the health and well-being of the American people. The coronavirus, the economy and the media coverage about are, in his mind, all about himJ Rubin


    by NCD on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 11:04am

