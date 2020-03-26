Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
We need 300 million masks and ,say, 5 million Ventilators. Fine. order them made. Next week,
Or OK ,the next week. Whatever.
The Post Office can distribute them To the best available list. They'd know how to do that.
Meanwhile commission the three most competent suppliers to design the best replacement masks or ventilators that can go into production afterwards, To replace the ones that need it.
Instead of prospecting for remote hill tops or valleys where he could foster the first sprouts of the resumption of a full economy,Trump should deal with Coronavirus .Now.
Or let Pence do it.
Or Elizabeth Warren.
Comments
Hey I am soooo glad to see your name. That is all.
P.S. Okay--I'll add this on topic: Flavius would be a good one to put in charge, too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:03am
The National Guard is very good at logistics.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:49am
Lead, follow ,or get out of the way.
by Flavius on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:00am
The Governors are doing the job that Trump refuses to do. Unfortunately, that means states are in direct competition with each other.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:22am
"Refuses?" Or "unable "?
by Flavius on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 2:39pm
Plainly meant to insult the media, Trump instead revealed his total self-absorption. No one can honestly believe he makes decisions based on the health and well-being of the American people. The coronavirus, the economy and the media coverage about are, in his mind, all about him. J Rubin
by NCD on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 11:04am