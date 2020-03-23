Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Gtech have stopped making vacuum cleaners and garden machinery, and now solely focus on producing VENTILATORS.— Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 22, 2020
They will be able to produce a THOUSAND A DAY.
A 1000 a day is incredible! And all for the NHS.
https://t.co/X31NfY6Qxg
Turkey coronavirus update— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 26, 2020
* 16 dead of Covid-19, bringing death total toll to 75
* 1,196 new infections, bringing total to 3,629 https://t.co/4CHeLwj6ur
TUCSON, Ariz. — Protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked the Mexico-bound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours Wednesday to express their displeasure with the Mexican government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters demanded greater controls and screenings on southbound traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border out of concern that travelers from the U.S. could import new cases of the coronavirus into Mexico.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government task force be set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases in the country spiked today. https://t.co/LTViY7NXmy— CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020
“Most physicians are licensed to practice only in a single state. In 2018, only 14 physicians across the country—out of almost 1 million—were licensed to practice in all 50 states.”— Alec (@AlecStapp) March 26, 2020
14!!!
We should fix this — now. https://t.co/YdFn62fCE0
The Trump campaign just released a cease and desist letter demanding that TV stations immediately pull this ad. https://t.co/BG5NHKJBzd https://t.co/j0A4JoztFL— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 25, 2020
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
Google, Facebook and Amazon are now a public utility — and they should be policed in the same way as electricity and water companies https://t.co/VhENxnuELb— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 25, 2020
Check her whole thread of tweets starting here:
When I was elected, I committed to being transparent and accountable. I have kept that promise throughout my time in Congress. (1/4)— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020
If you want one thing to read so you can learn where we are with the pandemic and what to expect, I recommend this by @edyong209 of @TheAtlantic. https://t.co/e8Qe142OCE It's not behind a paywall. It doesn't bothsides every Trump mention. Nor is it "about" Trump. Clear and calm.
Prince Charles has been advised he was contagious with coronavirus starting on March 13, a royal source said.— CNN International (@cnni) March 25, 2020
The Prince last saw Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, according the Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/MlJGsr7PSb pic.twitter.com/EL1ZwFBHWP
Hydroxychloroquine, a medicine for malaria that President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for coronavirus, was no more effective than conventional care, a small study found.
By Ellen Gabler @ NYTimes.com, March 24
Doctors are hoarding medications touted as possible coronavirus treatments by writing prescriptions for themselves and family members, according to pharmacy boards in states across the country.
The stockpiling has become so worrisome in Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Texas that the boards in those states have issued emergency restrictions or guidelines on how the drugs can be dispensed at pharmacies. More states are expected to follow suit.
“Ladies and gentleman, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said right before 1am after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office following negotiations that have spanned around the clock since last Friday. "We have a deal."— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 4:11am
It doesn't fit well with him being a spoiled irresponsible brat. How many bastard kids does he have running around? Deadbeat Dad runs Britain - that'll turn out well.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 5:00am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 4:35am
Where's their emails?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 3:56pm