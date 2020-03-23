Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
As countries across the world announce lockdowns and multibillion-euro bailouts, they know it's only a short-term fix https://t.co/P5kCtWgOSp— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 23, 2020
in the 8 days since the first COVID-19 case on the navajo nation, our nation now has 49 cases. that number is growing every day.— (@canoecanoa) March 25, 2020
i’m starting a thread of all the ways you can support the navajo nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting a new thread; first one was here.
WATCH: Louisiana Gov. Edwards says if coronavirus case curve isn’t flattened, New Orleans will exhaust ventilator capacity by April 2 and bedspace by April 7:— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2020
”This isn’t conjecture. This isn’t some flimsy theory. This isn’t some scare tactic. This is what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/1kVvEmzihq
"What we’re really going to see determined here is whether this country really meant it when they passed the ADA 30 years ago, that they passed it as a civil right and not as an act of charity," https://t.co/SGmG0DI0HA #CripTheVote— Ari Ne'eman (@aneeman) March 26, 2020
Turkey coronavirus update— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 26, 2020
* 16 dead of Covid-19, bringing death total toll to 75
* 1,196 new infections, bringing total to 3,629 https://t.co/4CHeLwj6ur
TUCSON, Ariz. — Protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked the Mexico-bound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours Wednesday to express their displeasure with the Mexican government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters demanded greater controls and screenings on southbound traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border out of concern that travelers from the U.S. could import new cases of the coronavirus into Mexico.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government task force be set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases in the country spiked today. https://t.co/LTViY7NXmy— CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020
“Most physicians are licensed to practice only in a single state. In 2018, only 14 physicians across the country—out of almost 1 million—were licensed to practice in all 50 states.”— Alec (@AlecStapp) March 26, 2020
14!!!
We should fix this — now. https://t.co/YdFn62fCE0
The Trump campaign just released a cease and desist letter demanding that TV stations immediately pull this ad. https://t.co/BG5NHKJBzd https://t.co/j0A4JoztFL— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 25, 2020
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
Google, Facebook and Amazon are now a public utility — and they should be policed in the same way as electricity and water companies https://t.co/VhENxnuELb— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 25, 2020
Check her whole thread of tweets starting here:
When I was elected, I committed to being transparent and accountable. I have kept that promise throughout my time in Congress. (1/4)— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020
If you want one thing to read so you can learn where we are with the pandemic and what to expect, I recommend this by @edyong209 of @TheAtlantic. https://t.co/e8Qe142OCE It's not behind a paywall. It doesn't bothsides every Trump mention. Nor is it "about" Trump. Clear and calm.
Prince Charles has been advised he was contagious with coronavirus starting on March 13, a royal source said.— CNN International (@cnni) March 25, 2020
The Prince last saw Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, according the Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/MlJGsr7PSb pic.twitter.com/EL1ZwFBHWP
Hydroxychloroquine, a medicine for malaria that President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for coronavirus, was no more effective than conventional care, a small study found.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
first paragraph is a kicker: Governments have a brutal message to deliver: The coronavirus lockdown cannot go on too long or the consequences of economic meltdown could be even more deadly than the disease.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 10:52pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 3:44am
Mar 22 was Saturday. Maybe testing changes over the weekend. Or they switched to a new routine. Anything say 3 days or less is totally meabungless, whatever narrative you'd like/hate it to support. Keep Calm and Normalize Your Data.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 5:38am
true, we've got the same problem in NY, skyrocketing numbers basically just means testing and reporting results is going on. I.E. I was shocked the other day by NY numbers, that the ratio of deaths to positives was surprisingly low, then I thought about how you can't really even make presumptions about that either. Still, daily spikes tell you something about systems being overloaded somewhere.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 2:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 5:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:01pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 1:35am
Online sewing classes? Could be ready to sew by July!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 1:43am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 2:54am
Acute hospital beds per 100,000 in the European countries:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:36pm