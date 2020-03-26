We need 300 million masks and ,say, 5 million Ventilators. Fine. order them made. Next week,

Or OK ,the next week. Whatever.

The Post Office can distribute them To the best available list. They'd know how to do that.

Meanwhile commission the three most competent suppliers to design the best replacement masks or ventilators that can go into production afterwards, To replace the ones that need it.

Instead of prospecting for remote hill tops or valleys where he could foster the first sprouts of the resumption of a full economy,Trump should deal with Coronavirus .Now.

Or let Pence do it.

Or Elizabeth Warren.