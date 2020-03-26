Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained. https://t.co/uNuwCa8Gnr— ProPublica (@propublica) March 26, 2020
By Bailey Lipschultz & David R. Bakker @ Bloomberg.com, March 25
Pet craze is spurring rally in Chewy shares amid a market rout
‘We definitely don’t have any dogs left to match,’ says rescue
Few things bring home the strangeness of these times as forcefully to me as the fact that I'm deeply proud of, impressed by, and grateful to, my local supermarket chain. #heb https://t.co/WRey0TeAJA— Jim Lewis (@jimlewis99) March 26, 2020
By Carl Hulse & Emily Cochrane @ NYTimes.com, March 26
A shocking and politically perilous decision made in the middle of a national crisis was a turning point in negotiations.
With 2:24 min. video How the Senate over the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill unfolded.
This could be huge. Within days, the UK is readying roll out millions of tests that can tell whether you have had the virus (by checking for antibodies). Will be delivered by Amazon or available for "minimal" cost from pharmacies. https://t.co/vVCwT5cb79— Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) March 25, 2020
With an iPhone, you can dictate a text message. Put Amazon’s Alexa on your coffee table, and you can request a song from across the room.
But these devices may understand some voices better than others. Speech recognition systems from five of the world’s biggest tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft — make far fewer errors with users who are white than with users who are black, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Companies need to sample larger numbers of non-white voices.
President Trump, in saying that he wanted to reopen the economy by Easter, has argued that an economic downturn would be more deadly than the coronavirus.
WHAT WAS SAID
“You have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies. You have death. Probably — and I mean definitely — would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.”
— at a news conference on Monday
“You’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression.”
— during a virtual town hall on Fox News on Tuesday
$15 MILLION REWARD for information leading to arrest and conviction of Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/oqgzuhWOIC— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) March 26, 2020
in the 8 days since the first COVID-19 case on the navajo nation, our nation now has 49 cases. that number is growing every day.— (@canoecanoa) March 25, 2020
i’m starting a thread of all the ways you can support the navajo nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting a new thread; first one was here.
WATCH: Louisiana Gov. Edwards says if coronavirus case curve isn’t flattened, New Orleans will exhaust ventilator capacity by April 2 and bedspace by April 7:— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2020
”This isn’t conjecture. This isn’t some flimsy theory. This isn’t some scare tactic. This is what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/1kVvEmzihq
"What we’re really going to see determined here is whether this country really meant it when they passed the ADA 30 years ago, that they passed it as a civil right and not as an act of charity," https://t.co/SGmG0DI0HA #CripTheVote— Ari Ne'eman (@aneeman) March 26, 2020
Turkey coronavirus update— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 26, 2020
* 16 dead of Covid-19, bringing death total toll to 75
* 1,196 new infections, bringing total to 3,629 https://t.co/4CHeLwj6ur
TUCSON, Ariz. — Protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked the Mexico-bound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours Wednesday to express their displeasure with the Mexican government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters demanded greater controls and screenings on southbound traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border out of concern that travelers from the U.S. could import new cases of the coronavirus into Mexico.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government task force be set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases in the country spiked today. https://t.co/LTViY7NXmy— CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020
“Most physicians are licensed to practice only in a single state. In 2018, only 14 physicians across the country—out of almost 1 million—were licensed to practice in all 50 states.”— Alec (@AlecStapp) March 26, 2020
14!!!
We should fix this — now. https://t.co/YdFn62fCE0
Comments
Robert Redfield, the Trump appointed CDC director is totally over his head, has never led even a small agency or organization. He is purported to be popular in evangelical Christian circles. CDC directors do not require Senate confirmation.
In the video below, Texas Democrat Katie Porter, in testimony before Congress, tried to get Dr. Redfield to answer whether the CDC would institute it's emergency powers to pay for free emergency coronavirus testing for Americans, she asks repeatedly for a yes or no answer, he blathers platitudes and bs. Ms. Porter is now herself suffering with coronavirus infection.
by NCD on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 10:02pm
oh right, thanks for reminding me! I saw that whole thing either on CNN or MSNBC, I saw her corner him! He actually not only backed down but ending up muttering some complement about how he was no match for her, it was crazy. It was like this: he was probably instructed by lawyers or White House people to only use this or that line of spin, same thing over and over. But he was like: fuck the shit they told me to do, she's not going to buy this, I will just agree to cover it. He gave in and gave up! Was like: why did I ever take this job, what am I doing here?
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 12:17am
I'm convinced the story line that he never wanted to be president is true. It was all just a marketing ploy that people were too stupid to see and they voted for him.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:01am
Me too!
And what we were dealing with until now is that things were going along all fine and dandy for him doing his own p.r. on Twitter, was fun for him and who was doing the actual presidenting that got done was whoever could manage to stick around by kowtowing. He always liked to do that, he likes being a filmflam man, creating a persona and selling it, i.e. calling the NYPost under a fake name with "leads". The bigger the sucker the more fun for him, i.e, rich Russians.
I mean think on it seriously. With executive appointments he's getting input from Jvanka or friends or people who donated to campaigns, with like judicial appointments, he's not coming up with those names himself, someone's been feeding it to him. Etc. He golfs and attends p.r. events (i.e., met and greet at the White House) and ran his rallies. Didn't really have to do any presidenting until now. He chose to do this now, could have left Pence run it, but he chose it, and as in many have noted in this other thread, sure seems like it may have been a fatal catch 22 choice
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:19am