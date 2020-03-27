Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Carl Hulse & Emily Cochrane @ NYTimes.com, March 26
A shocking and politically perilous decision made in the middle of a national crisis was a turning point in negotiations.
With 2:24 min. video How the Senate over the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill unfolded.
Donald Trump rose to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise. In the current crisis, we are all reaping what that movement has sown.
The White House had been preparing to reveal on Wednesday a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems that would allow for the production of as many as 80,000 desperately needed ventilators to respond to an escalating pandemic when word suddenly came down that the announcement was off.
The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive. That price tag was more than $1 billion, with several hundred million dollars to be paid upfront to General Motors to retool a car parts plant in Kokomo, Ind., where the ventilators would be made with Ventec’s technology.
Filed from Herat by Fatima Faizi & David Zucchino
Fresh From Iran’s Coronavirus Zone, Now Moving Across Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/zKP31lv6GX— Barnett R. Rubin (@BRRubin) March 26, 2020
As the new coronavirus spread around the globe, its mutations left a trail of genetic footprints. A lab in Seattle was following them. https://t.co/R753aUwCDz via @business— New Zealand Birds (@newzealandbirds) March 27, 2020
By Bailey Lipschultz & David R. Bakker @ Bloomberg.com, March 25
Pet craze is spurring rally in Chewy shares amid a market rout
‘We definitely don’t have any dogs left to match,’ says rescue
Few things bring home the strangeness of these times as forcefully to me as the fact that I'm deeply proud of, impressed by, and grateful to, my local supermarket chain. #heb https://t.co/WRey0TeAJA— Jim Lewis (@jimlewis99) March 26, 2020
This could be huge. Within days, the UK is readying roll out millions of tests that can tell whether you have had the virus (by checking for antibodies). Will be delivered by Amazon or available for "minimal" cost from pharmacies. https://t.co/vVCwT5cb79— Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) March 25, 2020
With an iPhone, you can dictate a text message. Put Amazon’s Alexa on your coffee table, and you can request a song from across the room.
But these devices may understand some voices better than others. Speech recognition systems from five of the world’s biggest tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft — make far fewer errors with users who are white than with users who are black, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Companies need to sample larger numbers of non-white voices.
President Trump, in saying that he wanted to reopen the economy by Easter, has argued that an economic downturn would be more deadly than the coronavirus.
WHAT WAS SAID
“You have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies. You have death. Probably — and I mean definitely — would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.”
— at a news conference on Monday
“You’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression.”
— during a virtual town hall on Fox News on Tuesday
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained. https://t.co/uNuwCa8Gnr— ProPublica (@propublica) March 26, 2020
$15 MILLION REWARD for information leading to arrest and conviction of Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/oqgzuhWOIC— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) March 26, 2020
in the 8 days since the first COVID-19 case on the navajo nation, our nation now has 49 cases. that number is growing every day.— (@canoecanoa) March 25, 2020
i’m starting a thread of all the ways you can support the navajo nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting a new thread; first one was here.
WATCH: Louisiana Gov. Edwards says if coronavirus case curve isn’t flattened, New Orleans will exhaust ventilator capacity by April 2 and bedspace by April 7:— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2020
”This isn’t conjecture. This isn’t some flimsy theory. This isn’t some scare tactic. This is what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/1kVvEmzihq
Comments
Unity
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/26/us/coronavirus-senate-stimulus-package.html
Each side fought for its priorities
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 8:40am