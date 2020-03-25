Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
“A kind of pandemic caste system is rapidly developing: the rich holed up in vacation properties; the middle class marooned at home with restless children; the working class on the front lines of the economy” #COVID19 https://t.co/FcG8JbUr7Y— Megan Tobias Neely (@mtobiasneely) March 28, 2020
4 reporters on story:
On Tuesday, Modi spoke eloquently and forcefully about the dangers of social interaction and how Indians needed to make big sacrifices right now, especially the poor. Modi remains widely popular, and in many quarters, what he says goes. Day 1, Lockdown https://t.co/kFpxuHFGos pic.twitter.com/UsStPJ8xBn
Read the story in the Nation. Brutality against many, including a journalist. But at least the police higher ups have vowed to investigate and punish the offending officer. https://t.co/qE5xnTnrIK— Jeffrey Gettleman (@gettleman) March 28, 2020
Shortly after the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 1,500 on Friday, President Donald Trump took to the podium at a White House press briefing and complained that certain state’s governors are not “appreciative” enough of the federal government’s help—so much so that he said he’d told Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the coronavirus task force, to skip calling governors of some hard-hit areas.
Trump singled out the Democratic leaders of Washington and Michigan, noting that he had advised Pence not to call them as the healthcare crisis plagues their states and people fall sick and die.
A reminder that Mayor De Blasio actually fought to keep the schools open far longer than he should have, despite anger from many many teachers and parents: Ms. Romain, who lived in Far Rockaway and whose survivors include a sister, last reported for work on March 12, just before public schools were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Dez-Ann Roman, Educator with Grit and Heart, Dies at 36 https://t.co/fVjD4amgG6
Donald Trump has wished Boris Johnson a "speedy recovery" after the prime minister tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/ZLnYmkXHAW— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 27, 2020
Donald Trump rose to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise. In the current crisis, we are all reaping what that movement has sown.
The White House had been preparing to reveal on Wednesday a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems that would allow for the production of as many as 80,000 desperately needed ventilators to respond to an escalating pandemic when word suddenly came down that the announcement was off.
The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive. That price tag was more than $1 billion, with several hundred million dollars to be paid upfront to General Motors to retool a car parts plant in Kokomo, Ind., where the ventilators would be made with Ventec’s technology.
Filed from Herat by Fatima Faizi & David Zucchino
Fresh From Iran’s Coronavirus Zone, Now Moving Across Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/zKP31lv6GX— Barnett R. Rubin (@BRRubin) March 26, 2020
As the new coronavirus spread around the globe, its mutations left a trail of genetic footprints. A lab in Seattle was following them. https://t.co/R753aUwCDz via @business— New Zealand Birds (@newzealandbirds) March 27, 2020
By Bailey Lipschultz & David R. Bakker @ Bloomberg.com, March 25
Pet craze is spurring rally in Chewy shares amid a market rout
‘We definitely don’t have any dogs left to match,’ says rescue
Few things bring home the strangeness of these times as forcefully to me as the fact that I'm deeply proud of, impressed by, and grateful to, my local supermarket chain. #heb https://t.co/WRey0TeAJA— Jim Lewis (@jimlewis99) March 26, 2020
By Carl Hulse & Emily Cochrane @ NYTimes.com, March 26
A shocking and politically perilous decision made in the middle of a national crisis was a turning point in negotiations.
With 2:24 min. video How the Senate over the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill unfolded.
This could be huge. Within days, the UK is readying roll out millions of tests that can tell whether you have had the virus (by checking for antibodies). Will be delivered by Amazon or available for "minimal" cost from pharmacies. https://t.co/vVCwT5cb79— Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) March 25, 2020
on NYTimes coverage of same:
The New York Times' art critic:
the big guy high volume guy of Manhattan, Columbia/NYPresbyterian in Washington Heights, seems to have things under better control with the protection situation but not testing supplies
from
COVID-19 Update: 3/25/20
Each day during the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Craig Smith, Chair of the Department of Surgery, sends an update to faculty and staff about pandemic response and priorities. Stay up to date with us.
