Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A reminder that Mayor De Blasio actually fought to keep the schools open far longer than he should have, despite anger from many many teachers and parents: Ms. Romain, who lived in Far Rockaway and whose survivors include a sister, last reported for work on March 12, just before public schools were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Comments
Others today at NYTimes.com:
Romi Cohn Saved 56 Jewish Families. Coronavirus Took His Life
Mr. Cohn was only 15 when he began rescuing Jewish families in Czechoslovakia in 1944.
Jenny Polanco, Fashion Designer with a Caribbean Palette, Dies at 62
A breakthrough Dominican designer of clothing, jewelry and accessories, she worked across the Caribbean and in Paris and New York.
Dave Edwards, College Basketball Assist Wizard, Dies at 48
Edwards holds the single-season assist record for Texas A&M, where he starred for three years.
Alan Finder, 72, Unflappable Newspaper Journalist, Dies
At The Times, he vitalized what in lesser hands might have been benumbing explications of property tax assessments and revisions of the City Charter.
Mark Blum, a Familiar Face Off Broadway, Is Dead at 69
Mr. Blum, who died of coronavirus complications, was also seen on Broadway; in “Crocodile Dundee” and other movies; and on numerous television shows.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 7:25pm
first one that made me cry:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 2:15am