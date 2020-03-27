Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Donald Trump has wished Boris Johnson a "speedy recovery" after the prime minister tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/ZLnYmkXHAW— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 27, 2020
Most chest pain referred to cardiologists in the United States is going to be related to blocked coronary vessels causing angina pectoris or a heart attack ( myocardial infarction). COVID-19 can present with a similar chest pain pattern
By James B. Stewart @ NYTimes.com/business, March 27
Our columnist survived — and even prospered through — four stock-market crashes. But nothing prepared him for this.
“A kind of pandemic caste system is rapidly developing: the rich holed up in vacation properties; the middle class marooned at home with restless children; the working class on the front lines of the economy” #COVID19 https://t.co/FcG8JbUr7Y— Megan Tobias Neely (@mtobiasneely) March 28, 2020
4 reporters on story:
On Tuesday, Modi spoke eloquently and forcefully about the dangers of social interaction and how Indians needed to make big sacrifices right now, especially the poor. Modi remains widely popular, and in many quarters, what he says goes. Day 1, Lockdown https://t.co/kFpxuHFGos pic.twitter.com/UsStPJ8xBn
Read the story in the Nation. Brutality against many, including a journalist. But at least the police higher ups have vowed to investigate and punish the offending officer. https://t.co/qE5xnTnrIK— Jeffrey Gettleman (@gettleman) March 28, 2020
Shortly after the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 1,500 on Friday, President Donald Trump took to the podium at a White House press briefing and complained that certain state’s governors are not “appreciative” enough of the federal government’s help—so much so that he said he’d told Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the coronavirus task force, to skip calling governors of some hard-hit areas.
Trump singled out the Democratic leaders of Washington and Michigan, noting that he had advised Pence not to call them as the healthcare crisis plagues their states and people fall sick and die.
A reminder that Mayor De Blasio actually fought to keep the schools open far longer than he should have, despite anger from many many teachers and parents: Ms. Romain, who lived in Far Rockaway and whose survivors include a sister, last reported for work on March 12, just before public schools were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Dez-Ann Roman, Educator with Grit and Heart, Dies at 36 https://t.co/fVjD4amgG6
Donald Trump rose to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise. In the current crisis, we are all reaping what that movement has sown.
The White House had been preparing to reveal on Wednesday a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems that would allow for the production of as many as 80,000 desperately needed ventilators to respond to an escalating pandemic when word suddenly came down that the announcement was off.
The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive. That price tag was more than $1 billion, with several hundred million dollars to be paid upfront to General Motors to retool a car parts plant in Kokomo, Ind., where the ventilators would be made with Ventec’s technology.
Filed from Herat by Fatima Faizi & David Zucchino
Fresh From Iran’s Coronavirus Zone, Now Moving Across Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/zKP31lv6GX— Barnett R. Rubin (@BRRubin) March 26, 2020
As the new coronavirus spread around the globe, its mutations left a trail of genetic footprints. A lab in Seattle was following them. https://t.co/R753aUwCDz via @business— New Zealand Birds (@newzealandbirds) March 27, 2020
By Bailey Lipschultz & David R. Bakker @ Bloomberg.com, March 25
Pet craze is spurring rally in Chewy shares amid a market rout
‘We definitely don’t have any dogs left to match,’ says rescue
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 9:27pm
don't be surprised if Drumpf changes his tune about ventilators now because Boris said, and you know, MAGA and all:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 9:35pm
when exactly was the phone call with Boris?
Under Heavy Criticism, Trump Says Government Will Buy More Ventilators
President Trump’s announcement on Friday was the latest example of his mixed messages about how to ramp up production to meet the crisis.
4h ago @ NYTimes.com
See, I believe he mostly gives a shit about "heavy criticism". Most of the time he likes "heavy criticism" because it allows more playing of the victim card, if it isn't there he even makes it up. No he listens to select people at select times, and not ones that offer direct instructions, he has to feel something an acquaintance said sparked the stable genius. To the point where the pollster types he employs probably have to be real underhanded and manipulative about the things they suggest along the lines of pissing off this or that demographic, he thinks he knows better
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 1:53am
Pretty sure he wont get renewed next season. Shtick's wearing off fast.
Do watch the clip - its even worse than you think.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 2:40am
you got the perfect wording here get renewed next season
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 3:04am
Is it too late for BoJo to sneak in under the rubric "only the good die young"? (I will not deconstruct the horror of a perspective from which the 50s count as "young". YMMV)
by jollyroger on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:47am
Trump knows a trick question when he hears it...
by jollyroger on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:48am