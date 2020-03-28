Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Interview by David Marchese @ NYTMagazine, March 27
Since 2004, when David Chang helped to reconfigure the dining establishment’s ideas about what a great restaurant could be [....] he has opened more than a dozen restaurants around the world; hosted two seasons of his Netflix documentary series, “Ugly Delicious”; started a hit podcast, “The Dave Chang Show”; published the defunct, much-loved food magazine “Lucky Peach”; and now written a memoir, the forthcoming “Eat a Peach,” with a co-author, Gabe Ulla. In doing all that, Chang, 42, has become a food-world icon [....]
“I’m not being hyperbolic in any way,” Chang said about the future of the field in which he made his name. “Without government intervention, there will be no service industry.” [....]
