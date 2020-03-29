Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
And the Lord God sent the Angel of Death, this time not for the first born only, but for all who worshipped at the demonic cult, and the pestilence was loosed amongst them.
But upon the lintels of the houses of the pure, this symbol signaled to the Angel that within the dwelling none were to be harmed:
WASHINGTON — After a four-year stretch marked by an acrimonious fight over a Supreme Court vacancy, the poisonous Kavanaugh confirmation and a bitter impeachment trial, was it too much to hope that a global health and economic crisis could suddenly rid the Senate of its own partisan infection?
It was.
True, the Senate voted 96 to 0 late Wednesday night to deliver a sweeping $2 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic, a remarkable show of unanimity for the biggest government aid package in history. The House passed the measure and sent it to President Trump on Friday after having to hustle lawmakers into town to overcome a sudden Republican threat to hold it up.
Just a reminder: The Mafia arose in Sicily as a vector of popular resistance. There was a reason that the people protected Dudus, El Chapo and (wait for it....) Robin Hood.
.@kmcgrory and I dug into Florida’s Coronavirus numbers. We found that infections in Florida are growing so quickly, we're on track to see tens of thousands of confirmed cases in the coming weeks: https://t.co/accheVcL19— Adam Playford (@adamplayford) March 28, 2020
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) confirmed Saturday that an infant in the state has died due to coronavirus.
This is the first known infant death related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., according to a report from The New York Times.
Over 10,000 deaths have now been recorded in Italy, Spain announces stricter lockdown measures, and Germany says its repatriated more than 160,000 nationals https://t.co/D9bd5Bzkrb— SBS News (@SBSNews) March 28, 2020
A Conversation With Pete Buttigieg, Who’s Stuck at Home Like Everyone Else https://t.co/q4he2zBkoe via @intelligencer— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 28, 2020
By Joseph Spector & Jon Campbell @ lohud.com, March 28
[....] "That has been lifted, the quarantine for those individuals," Zucker said of New Rochelle residents who have been under quarantine since March 3 in one of the first hot spots for the virus in the nation.
The uncertainty stemmed from two different policies offered by the Centers for Disease Control: One allows a quarantine to end after seven days since a person's symptoms first appeared and no more symptoms for at least three days.
The other is to get back at least one, if not two, negative tests for coronavirus.
Cars in Rhode Island with NY license plates are being stopped by police to enforce virus quarantines. Tomorrow, the National Guard will even search house-to-house for people from New York. https://t.co/97bCJiIf6N— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 28, 2020
Trump has never been worse — but his approval is surging. Why?
Over and over again, those who report on and analyze politics at close range have documented the president's lies, exposed his schemes to enrich himself, taken note of his errors and their consequences, and highlighted his incompetence and cruelty — and at every step of the way they have assumed this would make a political difference. But it hasn't.
Maybe it's time to recognize that it won't.
Most chest pain referred to cardiologists in the United States is going to be related to blocked coronary vessels causing angina pectoris or a heart attack ( myocardial infarction). COVID-19 can present with a similar chest pain pattern
By James B. Stewart @ NYTimes.com/business, March 27
Our columnist survived — and even prospered through — four stock-market crashes. But nothing prepared him for this.
“A kind of pandemic caste system is rapidly developing: the rich holed up in vacation properties; the middle class marooned at home with restless children; the working class on the front lines of the economy” #COVID19 https://t.co/FcG8JbUr7Y— Megan Tobias Neely (@mtobiasneely) March 28, 2020
4 reporters on story:
On Tuesday, Modi spoke eloquently and forcefully about the dangers of social interaction and how Indians needed to make big sacrifices right now, especially the poor. Modi remains widely popular, and in many quarters, what he says goes. Day 1, Lockdown https://t.co/kFpxuHFGos pic.twitter.com/UsStPJ8xBn
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Save yourselves, people! Wear the T-Shirt!
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:41pm