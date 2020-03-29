    jollyroger's picture

    Passover...

    By jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:37pm |

    And the Lord God sent the Angel of Death, this time not for the first born only, but for all who worshipped at the demonic cult, and the pestilence was loosed amongst them.

     

    But upon the lintels of the houses of the pure, this symbol signaled to the Angel that within the dwelling none were to be harmed:

     

    Save yourselves, people!  Wear the T-Shirt!

     

    Fuck Trump And Fuck You For Voting For Him Shirt, Hoodie - TeeDragons


    by jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:41pm

    Already have one in green.

    Edit to add:

    Didn't see one with the finger option.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:15pm

    I dunno.
    Judging by how little movement there has been to view their avatar as a person with a job, your use of irony and double entendre may fall upon deaf ears.


    by moat on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:14pm

    It may take a while.

    ..Edit to add:https://www.patheos.com/blogs/progressivesecularhumanist/2020/03/pastor-...


    by jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:22pm

    Also, this:

     

    https://www.patheos.com/blogs/dispatches/2020/03/23/hobby-lobby-staying-...


    by jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:23pm

    I think they call that a learning curve.
    Let's hope it is also exponential.


    by moat on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:42pm

