WASHINGTON — After a four-year stretch marked by an acrimonious fight over a Supreme Court vacancy, the poisonous Kavanaugh confirmation and a bitter impeachment trial, was it too much to hope that a global health and economic crisis could suddenly rid the Senate of its own partisan infection?

It was.

True, the Senate voted 96 to 0 late Wednesday night to deliver a sweeping $2 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic, a remarkable show of unanimity for the biggest government aid package in history. The House passed the measure and sent it to President Trump on Friday after having to hustle lawmakers into town to overcome a sudden Republican threat to hold it up.

The outcome was never in doubt. Members of Congress are as worried as every other American about the pandemic, and have the power and the money to do something about it, so significant action was inevitable. Lawmakers also knew they would be quickly run out of office if they failed to respond adequately to the gravest national health emergency in a century.