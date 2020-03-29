Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
things." said Alice.
"I daresay you haven't had much practice," said Donald. "When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast."
Such as there's no global warming. Or I didn't need to prepare for COVID 19.
Let me summarize the Trump administration/right-wing media view on the coronavirus: It’s a hoax, or anyway no big deal. Besides, trying to do anything about it would destroy the economy. And it’s China’s fault, which is why we should call it the “Chinese virus.”
Oh, and epidemiologists who have been modeling the virus’s future spread have come under sustained attack, accused of being part of a “deep state” plot against Donald Trump, or maybe free markets.
WASHINGTON — After a four-year stretch marked by an acrimonious fight over a Supreme Court vacancy, the poisonous Kavanaugh confirmation and a bitter impeachment trial, was it too much to hope that a global health and economic crisis could suddenly rid the Senate of its own partisan infection?
It was.
True, the Senate voted 96 to 0 late Wednesday night to deliver a sweeping $2 trillion response to the coronavirus pandemic, a remarkable show of unanimity for the biggest government aid package in history. The House passed the measure and sent it to President Trump on Friday after having to hustle lawmakers into town to overcome a sudden Republican threat to hold it up.
Just a reminder: The Mafia arose in Sicily as a vector of popular resistance. There was a reason that the people protected Dudus, El Chapo and (wait for it....) Robin Hood.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) confirmed Saturday that an infant in the state has died due to coronavirus.
This is the first known infant death related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., according to a report from The New York Times.
By Joseph Spector & Jon Campbell @ lohud.com, March 28
[....] "That has been lifted, the quarantine for those individuals," Zucker said of New Rochelle residents who have been under quarantine since March 3 in one of the first hot spots for the virus in the nation.
The uncertainty stemmed from two different policies offered by the Centers for Disease Control: One allows a quarantine to end after seven days since a person's symptoms first appeared and no more symptoms for at least three days.
The other is to get back at least one, if not two, negative tests for coronavirus.
Trump has never been worse — but his approval is surging. Why?
Over and over again, those who report on and analyze politics at close range have documented the president's lies, exposed his schemes to enrich himself, taken note of his errors and their consequences, and highlighted his incompetence and cruelty — and at every step of the way they have assumed this would make a political difference. But it hasn't.
Maybe it's time to recognize that it won't.
Most chest pain referred to cardiologists in the United States is going to be related to blocked coronary vessels causing angina pectoris or a heart attack ( myocardial infarction). COVID-19 can present with a similar chest pain pattern
By James B. Stewart @ NYTimes.com/business, March 27
Our columnist survived — and even prospered through — four stock-market crashes. But nothing prepared him for this.
As.noted by Krugman, climate deniers use the same arguments as virus deniers
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:08pm
Absolutely. It must have been 20-30 years ago when a certain type of Republican started to scorn for Democrats for
caring about facts. "Participating in the real life sector " or something like that. From there they've ended up in this
weird cul de sac. Bye,bye.
by Flavius on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 4:50pm
Every dog has its day.
by moat on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:07pm
Not to restart another round of the ever popular joe lunchpail exchange while I admit to good old genial Flavius about idealogy , not true about competence.Or in. I don't make allowances for Henry Ford but I still noted he kept the /black vehicles rolling of the assembly. If I'm stuck with a racist bigot at least I want to drive home afterwards.
Without the wheels coming off.
The wheels started coming off Donnie boy's government before he had a chance to shout at his wife at the Inaugeration.
by Flavius on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:02pm
The problem that we face is that when you use facts to counter what Trump says, his supporters double down on supporting Trump. It is possible that they actually believe what Trump says It is possible that they cannot admit that they made a mistake. We are not obligated to pretend that we agree with Trump. We can tell Trump supporters what we think about Trump. They had no problem telling us that Trump would clean the swamp. No fistfights have occurred during these discussions. We simply agree to disagree.
Comments that I have heard are things like "I wish that he wouldn't say some of the sh*t he says", or "Don't go by what he says, go by what he does." I have never gotten an explanation that I would consider rational. We are now in a situation where Republicans are actually trying to kill a segment of the population. Blue state Governors have to be "nice" to receive aid. Old people should sacrifice themselves to benefit the economy. Trump lies about important things on a daily basis. I see no reason to try to appease people who support an incompetent racist who wants the elders in my family to die.
Appeasement is irrational.
There are people peeling away from Trump. They are not running towards a great Democratic plan. They are running away from Trump.
This will still likely be a close Presidential race. Speaking the truth about Trump is not going to magically create Trump supporters. We have to continue to state facts.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 6:44pm