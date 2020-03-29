Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Just a reminder: The Mafia arose in Sicily as a vector of popular resistance. There was a reason that the people protected Dudus, El Chapo and (wait for it....) Robin Hood.
Comments
thanks, a classic story, never goes away, always happening where there is no civil security. Is what libertarians left and right don't get about the whole civilization thing: security #1. Without security you got nothing.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:58pm